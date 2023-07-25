Wellbrock fails at the swimming world championship in the lead over 800 meters

Freestyle swimmer Isabel Gose still has to wait for the first world championship medal of her career. The woman from Magdeburg took sixth place over 1500 meters in the title fights in Fukuoka (Japan) on Tuesday. With a personal best of 15:54.58 minutes, she was 8.87 seconds behind Li Bingjie of China who took bronze.

As expected, the title went to US swimming star Katie Ledecky. The 26-year-old Olympic champion, defending champion and world record holder swam the longest pool distance in her own league and won in 15:26.27 minutes, 17.04 seconds ahead of Simona Quadarella of Italy.

Gose finished seventh on her 400-meter freestyle show, where she became European Champion a year ago in Rome. She also competes in the 800m freestyle. Her friend Lukas Märtens had won the only German medal in the pool so far with bronze in the 400 meter freestyle.

Wellbrock failed in the lead

Previously, Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock had surprisingly failed in the 800 meter freestyle. The 25-year-old struck after 7:45.87 minutes and finished ninth. Wellbrock was seven hundredths of a second behind in eighth place, which would have been enough for the finale. He was actually considered a medal candidate on the second-longest pelvic distance. Last year he finished second at the World Championships in Budapest. In the open water, the native of Bremen had won gold twice in the first week of the World Championships. He is an Olympic champion over ten kilometers.

Didn’t get into the rhythm: Florian Wellbrock : Image: dpa

A short “Moin”, Wellbrock didn’t want to say more afterwards. His coach, on the other hand, found quite clear words. “It was actually a mandatory task,” said Bernd Berkhahn: “He’s also a bit helpless and can’t explain how it happened.” He was rested and relaxed. “And then he doesn’t really get into his rhythm and in the end there is a time that is seven hundredths too slow.” Berkhahn added: “We have to deal with that first.”

Märtens and Matzerath reach finals

The medal hopes of the German swimmers in the final on Wednesday are now carried solely by Märtens. Wellbrock’s Magdeburg teammate took third place in the heats in 7:42.04 minutes. The Australian Samuel Short secured the preliminary victory.

Breaststroker Lucas Matzerath has reached the final over 50 meters breaststroke. The third-placed European was fourth fastest in the semi-finals on Tuesday with a time of 26.89 seconds and improved his best time set in the preliminary heat by another five-hundredths. The day before, the 23-year-old had missed a medal by just 16 hundredths of a second over twice the distance in fifth place.

Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 3 A comment by Christoph Becker Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 4

The German cliff divers did not have a good day. After the first two jumps, European Champion Iris Schmidbauer is only in 17th and 20th place in the decision from 20 meters and Manuel Halbisch in the competition from a height of 27 meters. They are already 68.90 and 119.40 points behind the leaders Rhiannan Iffland from Australia and Constantin Popovici from Romania.