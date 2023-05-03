Home » Wels is the last team to reach the semi-finals
by admin
The Flyers Wels were the last team to reach the semi-finals in the men’s Basketball Superliga (BSL). On Wednesday evening they won the decider in the “Best of five” series of the round of eight 80:61 (45:26) against SKN St. Pölten. The game was a far clearer affair than expected.

GEPA/Christian Moser

In front of an almost sold-out house in Wels-Lichtenegg, the hosts left no doubt about their ambitions right from the start. It was 27:10 after ten minutes. In the second quarter the lead increased to 38:16 (16th minute). The rise of the Flyers, who used 45 percent of their distance shots (nine out of 20, compared to eight out of 31 for the opponent), was no longer in danger in the second 20 minutes.

Favorite roles distributed in the semifinals

In the BSL semi-finals (“Best of five” from Saturday) there will be two local hits. In an Upper Austria duel, the Swans Gmunden meet Wels. The other game between BC Vienna and Dukes Klosterneuburg had already been decided on Sunday. During the course of the season, the Swans won all four duels with the Flyers, as did the Viennese those with the Lower Austrians. The favorite roles are thus clearly distributed.

More to Austrian basketball leagues

