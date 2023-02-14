Ronnie O’Sullivan has won the Welsh Open four times, last picking up the trophy in 2016

Venue: Venue Wales, Llandudno Dates: 13-19 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

World number one Ronnie O’Sullivan and defending champion Joe Perry breezed into the second round of the Welsh Open with 4-0 victories in Llandudno.

There were also comfortable wins for England’s Judd Trump, Northern Irishman Mark Allen and Scotland’s John Higgins.

Home favourite Mark Williams came through a testing contest 4-2 against compatriot Michael White.

While English Open winner Mark Selby fought back from two frames down to beat Jamie O’Neil by the same score.

The tournament is taking place at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, the first time it has been held outside Newport or Cardiff since it started in 1992.

An appreciative crowd in the North Wales seaside town also saw England’s Kyren Wilson, one of 11 players in the running to win the £150,000 BetVictor Home Nation Series, cruise past Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal 4-1.

Fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski raced into the second round with a whitewash over China’s Zhang Anda thanks to a 138 break, the highest of the tournament so far.

The Welsh Open is the last in this season’s Home Nation Series, with the English, Scottish and Northern Ireland Opens taking place last year.

