Wembanyama, number 1 in the draft, will play for the Spurs

23/06/2023

The Frenchman meets the forecasts and is the first selected in the 2023 Draft

The Hornets took second pick Brandon Miller and the Blazers fished Scoot Henderson

The French Victor Wembanyama has met all the forecasts and has been the first selected del Draft 2023. Will play for the San Antonio Spurs, who won the raffle. The Frenchman is the second European in history to occupy the highest position in the Draft after the Italian Andrea Bargnani did so in 2006.

For his part, the Charlotte Hornets acquired Brandon Miller in the second pick, in a choice that surprised the experts since it was anticipated that the position would be occupied by Scoot Henderson. Los Portland Trail Blazerswith the third pick, they did draft the youngster from Georgia.

The Thompson twins completed the top 5. Amen Thompson was selected by the Houston Rockets y Ausar will join the Detroit Pistons.

Check the top 15 of the 2023 NBA Draft

1 Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

2 Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

3 Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

4 Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)

5 Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons)

