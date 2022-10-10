Special evening at the Allianz Arena organized by art4sport, the charity association founded by Bebe Vio’s parents: from Zanetti to Serginho, Mancini, Zenga, champions mixed with Paralympic stars

There were Zanetti and Serginho with Billy Lunaschi and Jerome Raffetto, amputee Italian soccer champions, coached by Fabio Capello for the International Stars to challenge Christian Zaccardo and Regina Baresi together with Ephrem Bona and Lollo Marcantognini, best blue scorer at the World Cup played with crutches, led by Roberto Mancini and Walter Zenga. And then champions of fencing, basketball, volleyball to mix. WEmbrace Sport, the event wanted by Bebe Vio and his art4sport to combine Olympic and Paralympic sport, was once again a success at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. Bebe says: “Sport shows how to make inclusion and how this is possible, without distinction”. To testify, the presence of the presidents of Coni and Cip, Giovanni Malagò and Luca Pancalli: “The athletes are the first to show that there is only one sport”.

wembrace — It was the second edition of a unique event of its kind, with a charitable purpose precisely for art4sport, art4sport (www.art4sport.org), the association founded in 2009 by Bebe’s parents, with the novelty of an international team to challenge an Italian one. in the four sports practiced in the Paralympic mode: football with crutches, seated volleyball, fencing and wheelchair basketball. The idea of ​​sport and society that is the basis of the Paralympic movement, always espoused by Bebe: “Society must take an example from sport, inclusion must always exist, not only for disability. It is also a challenge on a cultural level. “. Presenting Gianluca Gazzola and Ludovica Comello, with many characters to help them in various sports, such as Margherita Granbassi for fencing and Dj Ringo for football. Coach of the International Stars was Fabio Capello, with Bebe leading the Italian team. See also Italy-England, Mancini's revolution seeks a happy ending

challenges — In the four sports, Olympic and Paralympic champions competed. The rising star of fencing Tommaso Marini, sitting in a wheelchair with Paralympic champions of the caliber of Emanuele Lambertini and Edoardo Giordan, as well as international champions such as Julia Markosvka. Victory for Italy 25 to 24. After the success of Capello’s International Stars in football for 3 to 2, the blue team made a comeback in basketball by winning 32 to 18. But in this sport the role of the absolute protagonists was made the Paralympic, with shots by Giulio Papi, Alessandro Sbuelz and Francesco Santarelli, in addition to the virtuosity in a wheelchair by Davide Obino. Chicca Macchi has shown that he knows how to score even from sitting, with Bruno Cerella and Tommaso Marino, historical animators of the Onlus Slums Dunk, to commit themselves to pushing the special chair for basketball. In the final volleyball challenge victory of the international stars 3 to 0, with Matteo Piano, Yuri Romanò and Rachelle Sangiuliano to crush while sitting, learning from Francesca Fossato and Davide Nadai, Paralympic champions.

president — To show even more how united sport is, Malagò and Pancalli brought the collective embrace of the Italian movement. Pancalli: “Events like these show it. The world of sport is ahead of civil society, Olympic and Paralympic athletes are the first not to make any distinctions. One goal of the Paralympic world is to contaminate civil society”. Malagò: “The fact that WEmbrace takes place in Milan is a very strong testimony. Bebe is a sporting heritage, once again, only she with her family and her association could organize such an event”. See also Transfer market, Roma-Xhaka: the approach also passes through the Europeans

