WEmbrace Sport 2023: Italy VS France

An evening dedicated to integrated sport at the highest technical and competitive level, with Olympic and Paralympic champions as protagonists. This is the business card of WEmbrace Sport 2023, the charity sporting event now in its third edition. The event will take place on Monday 16 October from 7.30 pm at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. This year’s edition will host an exciting Italy – France challenge, as a tribute to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

The evening will be presented by a pair of exceptional hosts, made up of Ilaria D’Amico, journalist and television presenter, and Gianluca Gazzoli, podcaster, creator and radio and TV host. The direction will be handled by Mauro Dell’Olio, director and speaker with long experience in the sporting events sector. Bobo TV will also be present, the new digital TV which boasts more than 7 television programs, hosted by ex-footballers Christian Vieri, Daniele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola.

This year too, the event will be able to count on the contribution of AC Milan, FC Internazionale Milano, Olimpia Milano, Briantea84, Powervolley Monza, Allianz PowerVolley Milano.

WEmbrace Sport 2023 is conceived and created by art4sport, the non-profit association founded in 2009 by Beatrice “Bebe” Vio Grandis, paralympic foil champion, together with her parents Teresa Grandis and Ruggero Vio.

Tickets are already available for purchase at the price of €5.00 on the official Ticketmaster website, while the package which includes bus transport and the entrance ticket dedicated to groups is on sale on the BusForFun platform, in the WeTheFun section .

The event – This year’s edition, the third of WEmbrace Sports, will see Italian athletes competing against French ones in four different sports disciplines, all declined in their respective Paralympic version: wheelchair fencing, amputee football, sitting volleyball and basketball in a wheelchair. A real meeting and comparison between the Olympic and Paralympic worlds, on an occasion full of entertainment and entertainment, where diversity is transformed into opportunities. WEmbrace Sport is in fact the event designed and created to break down the barriers of prejudice, demonstrating the fact that integrated sport is not only possible, but above all is capable of maintaining the level of professionalism and competitiveness typical of the Olympic context. Between legends and emerging champions, the public will be able to cheer on their favorite athletes and will have the chance to see the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic mascot, for the first time in Italy.

WEmbrace Sport, which takes place in the city of Milan, is part of the three annual events, together with WEmbrace Games (in Rome) and WEmbrace Awards (in Milan), of the WEmbrace movement, i.e. ‘We embrace’, which through events and projects of art4sport intends to promote inclusion, embracing and enhancing everyone’s diversity.

The charitable purpose – The proceeds of the evening will be donated to support children and young people with prosthetic limbs, which the art4sport ONLUS Association has been following and supporting since its inception. The objective is therefore to provide concrete help in practicing sports through the purchase of prostheses, wheelchairs and sports aids.

The communication project – The entire initiative will be able to count on a supporting communication campaign created specifically.

The event will also be reported on the pages of different and important national media, such as and Corriere della Sera, with dedicated content also on Sportweek.

Radio Deejay will also once again support the project, through coverage on the official website and on the radio channel.

From Monday 25 September, posters will be displayed to promote the event in the city of Milan.

The event is supported by the Main Partners Barilla, Toyota, Sorgenia, Algida, Rilastil, by the Technical Partners Nike, Alphazer, Ticketmaster, Ottobock, Bisol 1542, Tassoni and Croce Rossa Milano, by the Mobility Partner BusForFun, by the Media Partners , Corriere della Sera, UpTv, Radio Deejay, Quadro Advertising, by the Entertainment Partner TikTok, with the support of Intesa Sanpaolo, with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, CIP, CONI, Milanosport and under the High Patronage of the European Parliament.

The teaser video using AI – From Wednesday 20 September, UpTv will broadcast the WEmbrace Sport 2023 teaser video, which will be broadcast in subway, bus and train stations and in airports.

The video, created by the Mate communication agency, also includes a sequence created with the technological aid of artificial intelligence, set in a museum, in which we find framed depictions of Bebe Vio Grandis and Napoleon, used here as an icon to recall the challenge between Italy and France.

