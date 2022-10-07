“We wanted to be international and we will challenge the Italian Olympic and Paralympic champions with those from the rest of the world . It will be cool to see how, if you give everyone the opportunity to play on equal terms, the concept of disability disappears and what remains are professional athletes who compete at the highest level. ” Bebe Vio shows all her passion when she recounts one of the events that most of her have in her heart, even if so far it has only happened once. Milan is ready to welcome the second edition of WEmbrace Sport, where sport and entertainment mix for charity, organized together with art4sport (www.art4sport.org), the association founded in 2009 by Bebe’s parents, which will take place next Monday , starting at 8 pm, once again at the Allianz Cloud.

A unique evening of its kind, this year conducted by Lodovica Comello and Gianluca Gazzoli, which combines Olympic and Paralympic sports , with two teams made up of great champions will compete in tests of four sports : fencing, basketball, football and volleyball, practiced in the Paralympic mode, then in a wheelchair for fencing and basketball or sitting in sitting volleyball. Great news is the presence of an international team, precisely the International Stars, made up of great athletes from all over the world and known for their important sporting results, which will clash with the Italy team, including local sports celebrities.

In Milan

Teresa Grandis, president of art4sport, underlines the good relationship with the city of Milan, where the second season of the Bebe Vio Academy also started: “It is a city that is hosting us in various activities and it is nice that there is this attention. Also because Milan Cortina 2026 is approaching. With WEmbrace Sport we want to give further light to the Paralympic world: when you enter it you never leave it, we can no longer do without it. ” Ruggero Vio, Bebe’s father and “assistant to the president”, as he defines himself, also looks to the future: “First of all, the volunteers must be thanked, they are always fundamental. We have made this event international and we would like that in the future WEmbrace Sport can also go beyond the borders and be offered abroad, perhaps in France towards Paris 2024. ” During WEembrace, sponsored by Coni and Cip, the Municipality of Milan and the European Parliament, the team of “Fly2Paris” will also be unveiled, the art4sport project to support the athletes of the association who want to reach the pass for the Paralympics of Paris 2024. At WEmbrace Sport Bebe will be on the pitch to lead the dances and invite you to be present at a unique event of its kind: “It will be a perfect evening, a real show that is not enough to describe, it is necessary to see. That’s why I invite as many people as possible to come and watch the WEmbrace Sport challenges. You will have a lot of fun and you will not regret it! “