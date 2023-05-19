Home » Wenban effect? ​​Spurs have sold 2,500 season tickets within 24 hours of winning the No. 1 pick_Frank_Player_From
Original title: Wenban effect? ​​The Spurs have sold 2,500 season tickets within 24 hours after winning the No. 1 lottery

Beijing time on May 19th, according to previous reports, the Spurs won the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA lottery. They are likely to choose the No. 1 pick from France, Victor Vinbanyama.

According to official data from the Spurs, within 24 hours of winning the No. 1 pick, the Spurs sold a total of 2,500 team season tickets, and the Spurs’ official APP has also been downloaded hundreds of times.

That’s just a fraction, said Frank Miceli, the Spurs’ chief revenue officer.

“There has been a surge in merchandise, jerseys and so on. Whoever we pick, he’s going to be a top player. If we pick an international player, I think it will help even more. When our games are broadcast nationally. , there must have been a lot of people who were like, ‘Wow, San Antonio is a great place, we need to check it out’ and so on,” Frank said.

Frank went on to say: “The fan reaction has been record breaking, which shows that people want to see star players, want to see a team that can really make the playoffs. This has been suppressed here for a long time.”

