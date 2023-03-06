Original title: Wenban Yama Fragment +1!Green scored 31 points, Porter Jr. 19+13, the Rockets beat the Spurs

On March 6, 2023, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, with the Houston Rockets playing against the San Antonio Spurs at home. After the game, the Rockets beat the Spurs 142-110.

Full game specific score:

24-38, 39-35, 24-35, 23-34 (Spurs first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Spurs: Vassell 13 points and 5 assists, Branham 13 points and 7 rebounds, Diop 17 points, Basie 14 points and 6 rebounds, Graham 14 points and 4 assists;

Rockets: Jaylen Green 31 points, Porter Jr. 19 points and 13 assists, Shin Kyung 15 points and 14 rebounds, Tate 16 points, Martin Jr. 13 points, Jabari Smith Jr. 11 points and 4 rebounds. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: