Wenchang Tour: Chinese Women’s Volleyball Champions Visit Confucius Temple and Aerospace Launch Center

Former Chinese women’s volleyball team captain, Wei Qiuyue, and former national player Li Ying embarked on a tour of Wenchang, Hainan, on August 13. The visit took place on the eve of the Hainan “Village VA” finals and aimed to explore the cultural and tourism resources of Wenchang.

The duo first visited the Confucian Temple, which is known as “the first temple in Hainan”. They arrived at 10 o’clock in the morning and were impressed by the temple’s grandeur and unique design. The Confucian Temple not only serves as a dedication to Confucius but has also played a pivotal role in the education system in Wenchang. It is the best-preserved Confucian Temple in Hainan and is recognized as the cradle of education in the region. During the Ming and Qing Dynasties, it produced 17 Jinshi and 103 Juren, further solidifying its educational significance.

Li Ying, who had previously visited Wenchang in the 1990s to play volleyball, expressed her admiration for the locals’ passion for the sport. She remarked that Wenchang residents excel at volleyball and will be serving as a commentator for the Hainan “Village VA” championship competition.

Following their visit to the Confucian Temple, Li Ying and Wei Qiuyue braved the scorching sun to explore the Wenchang Commercial Space Launch Site. At the construction site, they were briefed on the base’s progress, highlights, and overall overview. Wei Qiuyue, in particular, showed great enthusiasm for the space launch base and expressed her excitement for its completion. She even mentioned her plans to bring her children on a space research tour in Wenchang in the future.

The tour of Wenchang not only allowed Wei Qiuyue and Li Ying to appreciate the cultural heritage of the region but also showcased the significance of Wenchang as a hub for space exploration. Their visit highlights the potential for Wenchang to become a popular destination for tourism and education, combining historical and scientific attractions.

