Wendie Renard is smiling, Les Bleues beat Canada at Le Mans (2-1). FRANCK FIFE / AFP

On and off the pitch, Wendie Renard is a must. It is through her that came the revolt that led to the appointment of Hervé Renard. It is around her that the defense of the French team must be built, all the more so with the absence of her Lyon teammate and in selection, Griedge M’Bock who is recovering from a knee injury.

For his 144e selection, the captain of the Blue delivered, Tuesday, April 11, against Canada, a good performance within the central defense, during the 2-1 victory of the French thanks to goals from Grace Geyoro (51e) and Léa Le Garrec (64e). The 14,000 spectators at the Marie-Marvingt stadium in Le Mans also hailed his performance by chanting his name in the second period. Nothing to do with her lackluster performance on Friday in Clermont, where Wendie Renard had been negatively involved in the two Colombian goals (5-2 success for Les Bleues), put in difficulty by the powerful striker Mayra Ramirez.

At Le Mans, against the reigning Olympic champions, the Habs found a safe, dominant and focused Wendie Renard. Well supported by Estelle Cascarino, who had not played the first meeting, she commanded the French rear guard wonderfully. If the new version of the French team has mastered Canada, for the second match on the bench of its namesake, Hervé Renard, it owes it in large part to its 32-year-old taulière.

Read also: France-Canada: Les Bleues win against the Olympic champions

“Wendie was perfect”

This did not escape the French coach. “Wendie was perfect. It’s the captain who steers the boathe noted, She was very effective in her communication and in her respect for the team block. Individually, she was also perfect. » The coach defends his captain who went through a delicate period with his public position: “When you are a great player, among the best in the world, you are watched more. I am completely satisfied with her. We must continue like this. »

In the first period, Wendie Renard shone several times. But it was her goalkeeper, Constance Picaud, who avoided the opener from the outset, quickly throwing herself to the ground on a point-blank shot from the Canadian star, Christine Sinclair (5e). Five minutes later, it was the Martiniquaise who tackled Jordyn Huitema in extremis and superbly, recovering the ball.

She never panicked, enthroned from the top of her meter 87 over her opponents. At the 31e, she calmly puts back – despite the pressure – from the chest the ball in the direction of Constance Picaud. A minute later, she clears the ball with an eccentric free kick, similar to the one that led to the Colombian opener four days ago. Her defensive panoply is perfect when she intervenes acrobatically to intercept a dangerous ball in the middle of the penalty area (40e).

Read also: France-Canada: the strike for fairness in football, the fight led by Canadian women

While the France team gained the upper hand over their opponents, logically rewarded by the opener from the header of the Parisian Geyoro − once again excellent −, Renard reminds observers that she is a defender who can to score (34 international goals). It takes an incredible save from Kailen Sheridan to prevent him from doubling the lead on a deft shot from close range (62e). Two minutes later, an error by Sheridan allowed Léa Le Garrec, who came into play, to score the second goal.

Choices made

After his first against Colombia, Hervé Renard had pointed out the defensive shortcomings of his team. If he had not named anyone, the coach had not been satisfied with the defensive performance of his. ” Defensively, you need solidity, rigour, much more aggressiveness. We have a lot of time to work, but we can’t behave like that against some of the best teams in the worldhe analyzed. We are already at a very good level but we will have to be much more solid because the World Cup is something else. »

On the eve of starting her (false) comeback, since her withdrawal only lasted a month and did not cause her to miss any match, Wendie Renard had assumed her choices. “It’s normal, when you say certain things, especially an experienced player like me, of course I will be expected at the turn. The France team does not belong to meshe asserted. I expressed myself personally, it was hard, but it was my choice, I assumed it and I will assume it. I didn’t give anyone an ultimatum. I am proud to defend the colors of my country as I did the first time in 2011.”

Despite seventy minutes of excellent defensive workmanship, Les Bleues are still measuring how far they still have to go three months before the World Cup in Australia, where they will start on July 23 with a match against Jamaica. Lining of the holder Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Constance Picaud conceded the reduction of the gap on a gross individual error. His handball on a harmless exit allows Jordyn Huitema to push the ball into the empty goal (71e). “Sometimes we make mistakes that have no consequences. It allows you to grow faster”put Hervé Renard into perspective.

Les Bleues celebrate their victory. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The list for the World Cup announced since June

No first clean sheet (match without conceding a goal) for the Bleues of the new coach and his captain Wendie Renard – still decisive on a defensive header in stoppage time – but a first big test passed brilliantly. “It’s a reigning Olympic champion team. It’s a kind of rehearsal before the big matches of the World Cupannounced the coach before the meeting. It is important to feel that we are going in the same direction. »

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers France-Canada: “Joy, dance, music” at the heart of the Hervé Renard method to boost Les Bleues

The first part of the mission is successful. “The nine days have been fantastic. It’s only happiness for a trainerhe launched at the end of this first gathering. The list of 23 will not be easy, there will be ghosts. This will make for a tough competition between the players. »

He should announce his list at the beginning of June and the lucky ones – of which Wendie Renard is sure to be a part – will have two more preparation matches, in Ireland on July 6 and in Australia on July 14, before starting the serious things.