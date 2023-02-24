Kadidiatou Diani (left) and Wendie Renard were both part of the French team which reached the Euro 2022 semi-finals

France captain Wendie Renard says she will not play at this summer’s World Cup, and has criticised her country’s football “system”.

The 32-year-old defender, who has made 142 appearances for her country, said she was taking a step back from the team “to preserve my mental health”.

Team-mates Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto later announced they would no longer play for France.

Diani said the “management” of the team was a reason behind the decision.

Renard and Diani, 27, both played for France during February’s international break, which saw them retain their Tournoi de France title on Tuesday.

In response to the players’ announcements, the French Football Federation (FFF) said no individual is bigger than the France team.

Renard said on social media external-link : “I wore the blue, white and red jersey 142 times with passion, respect, commitment and professionalism. I love France more than anything.

“I’m not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer endorse the current system, far from the requirements required by the highest level.

“It is a sad but necessary day to preserve my mental health.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this message to inform you of my decision to take a step back from the French team. Unfortunately, I will not play in this World Cup in such conditions.

“My face can hide the pain, but my heart hurts and I don’t want to hurt any more. Thank you for your support and respect for my decision.”

Paris St-Germain forward Diani later posted on Twitter external-link : “Following the press release from our captain Wendie Renard, and in view of recent results and the management of the French team, I have decided that I will stop playing for my international team in order to focus on my club career.

“I am France’s biggest supporter, so if the necessary changes finally happen, I will resume playing for the tricolour jersey.”

Fellow Paris St-Germain striker Katoto, who has been out injured since last summer, also announced her decision on social media.

“I am no longer in line with the management of the France team nor the values it promotes,” she said.

The 23-year old had previously responded to Renard’s post on Instagram, calling her a “brave, great woman”.

Another player to offer Renard her support was her Lyon team-mate Ada Hegerberg, who previously stopped playing for Norway for five years in protest at what she saw as a lack of respect for female players in her country.

Hegerberg tweeted: external-link “How long will we have to go through these lengths for us to be respected? I’m with you, Wendie, and with everybody else going through the same processes. Time to act.”

In a statement released on Friday, French football’s governing body said: “The FFF has taken note of the statements of Wendie Renard, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

“Its executive committee, which met on February 28, will take up the issue on this occasion.

“The FFF would like to remind you that no individuality is above the institution of the France team.”

‘She was fed up with lack of professionalism’

On Tuesday, Renard was part of the French team who earned a goalless draw against Norway, following their 1-0 win over Denmark 1-0 and 5-1 thrashing of Uruguay.

AFP football journalist Jeremy Talbot told BBC Sport Renard’s decision was a “huge surprise” because she “loves the French national team despite all the past and current troubles”.

However, he says Renard has never been on good terms with coach Corinne Diacre, who took the captain’s armband from her in 2017 before giving it back in 2021 “but it was too late”.

He adds: “Obviously Renard is fed up with the lack of professionalism within the national team. The difference with what she is used to in Lyon is so huge.

“The last couple of games were very poor and Renard looked very unhappy. It became very hard to see what Diacre wanted to see on the pitch. And some of the players were not good enough.”

Renard has represented her country at two World Cups, including in 2019 when France hosted the tournament.

At club level, she has spent her entire career at Lyon as they rose to become the dominant force in European women’s football, winning 15 Division 1 Feminine titles and nine Coupes de France, as well as eight Champions League trophies.

BBC Sport has contacted the French Football Federation (FFF) for comment.