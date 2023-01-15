The perfect Norwegian overtook Meillard, who was fastest in the first heat. It is the 30th success in his career
Under a thick snowfall and on an extreme slope, the slalom in Wengen gave a show: Henrik Kristoffersen triumphs, repeating himself after Garmisch for a prestigious success. The conditions of the second heat were extreme but the best didn’t lift their foot off the accelerator, on the contrary. And Kristoffersen also managed to improve, from second place in the first, to achieve the thirtieth success in the World Cup in his career which also gives him the red bib as leader of the specialty. On the podium also Loic Meillard, second at 20/100, and Lucas Braathen, third at forty-nine cents.
The blues
And there is also Italy. The best is Tommaso Sala, eighth at 2″35 (he was sixth after the first heat), then tenth Alex Vinatzer (+3 from thirteenth place), protagonist of a solid heat. Maurberger is twentieth (at 4”42) and Razzoli is twenty-sixth (at 5”94).
January 15, 2023 (change January 15, 2023 | 3:00 pm)
