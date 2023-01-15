Under a thick snowfall and on an extreme slope, the slalom in Wengen gave a show: Henrik Kristoffersen triumphs, repeating himself after Garmisch for a prestigious success. The conditions of the second heat were extreme but the best didn’t lift their foot off the accelerator, on the contrary. And Kristoffersen also managed to improve, from second place in the first, to achieve the thirtieth success in the World Cup in his career which also gives him the red bib as leader of the specialty. On the podium also Loic Meillard, second at 20/100, and Lucas Braathen, third at forty-nine cents.