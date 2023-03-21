Original title: Wenger: Kane knew how to choose his future when he left the tool hand was “wrong”

March 30 News Recently, the legendary Arsenal coach Wenger said in an interview that he believes that Harry Kane can achieve his goal of winning the championship without leaving Tottenham.

Kane, as the second-highest scoring player in team history, has scored 215 goals for Tottenham. Despite having three years remaining on his contract with the club, Harry Kane has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Recently, it was reported that Kane may leave Tottenham, and Kane himself also revealed that after this year’s European Cup, he will negotiate on his future. Kane’s future has come under further scrutiny since Spurs were knocked out by Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, but Wenger believes it is unfair to judge the club in their current circumstances.

“Tottenham have always been an ambitious team, we shouldn’t just judge the situation today, they were top of the league in March last year, and when I was at Arsenal, they still had a few times. Top of the league table.”

“Kane is the only one who can assess the situation, players like this are always favored by other clubs. He was the top leader of Tottenham Hotspur until now, and he was the top leader of the England team. I have a lot of respect for him. His dedication and his quality, what I like about him is that he can even play as a No 10, besides scoring goals, the quality of his assists, his vision and the speed of his long balls are all excellent.”

Kane joined Tottenham Hotspur from the Arsenal youth academy when he was young, and Wenger regretted it very much. Asked about Kane’s decision to join Spurs, Wenger joked it was a big mistake he made.

“That’s when he made the wrong decision! I know his story, he was very young, nine years old, he moved away with his father, but I don’t know exactly what happened. Every club in history They all had players that you missed and went on to be top stars, unfortunately… I hope they all wear the Arsenal shirt.”

