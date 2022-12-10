The former coach and now FIFA development director, Arsene Wenger , has opened up the possibility of repeating the Winter World Cup. Not only. The former French manager, for now, also seems to dismiss the hypothesis that was discussed some time ago in relation to the world championship tournament every two years.

On this last hypothesis, Wenger said: “Before I thought it was a positive and applicable thing but now I can say that exactly that solution is not being thought of because it would make scheduling the qualifying phases of the various tournaments complex”, the words reported by The team.

As for the winter World Cup, Qatar 2022-style: “If we want to democratize football, we have to hold the World Cup in African countries where it is impossible to play in the summer. According to the current tournament in Qatar, we see that the World Cup winter is an option that works.It is true that many teams did not have time to prepare well physically but at least all the participants approached the tournament mentally fresh, which did not happen in previous championships where the formations did not even have the time to get ready physically and they arrived tired”.