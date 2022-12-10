Home Sports Wenger votes for the Winter World Cup: “It works and we open to doing it in Africa”
Sports

Wenger votes for the Winter World Cup: “It works and we open to doing it in Africa”

by admin
Wenger votes for the Winter World Cup: “It works and we open to doing it in Africa”

Comment from FIFA’s development director.

The former coach and now FIFA development director, Arsene Wenger, has opened up the possibility of repeating the Winter World Cup. Not only. The former French manager, for now, also seems to dismiss the hypothesis that was discussed some time ago in relation to the world championship tournament every two years.

On this last hypothesis, Wenger said: “Before I thought it was a positive and applicable thing but now I can say that exactly that solution is not being thought of because it would make scheduling the qualifying phases of the various tournaments complex”, the words reported by The team.

As for the winter World Cup, Qatar 2022-style: “If we want to democratize football, we have to hold the World Cup in African countries where it is impossible to play in the summer. According to the current tournament in Qatar, we see that the World Cup winter is an option that works.It is true that many teams did not have time to prepare well physically but at least all the participants approached the tournament mentally fresh, which did not happen in previous championships where the formations did not even have the time to get ready physically and they arrived tired”.

December 9 – 10:02

© breaking latest news

See also  War in Ukraine, Moscow advances into the Donbass. Kiev folds back and prepares the counter-offensive

You may also like

Rome, Wijnaldum runs towards recovery: Mourinho hopes to...

Gosens and Karsdorp: Inter and Roma do not...

The knockout round will welcome the “Shandong Derby”,...

Tortu: “I’ll tell you mine about Chiesa, Vlahovic...

Weightlifting World Championships | Li Fabin broke the...

Antonio Panzeri under investigation in Brussels: suspected corruption...

Leclerc: “World champion in F1 with Ferrari in...

World Cup, brawl in Holland-Argentina. Paredes punished… with...

Holland-Argentina 5-6 after penalties: Lautaro Martinez decides

World Club Volleyball, Trento overwhelms Minas and awaits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy