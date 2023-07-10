Home » Wenhua Road No. 1 Primary School Shines in Provincial Sports Traditional School Track and Field Championship
Sports

Wenhua Road No. 1 Primary School Shines in Provincial Sports Traditional School Track and Field Championship

by admin

Jinshui District School has once again achieved outstanding results in the provincial sports traditional characteristic school track and field championship. The championship, known as the “Running Youth” 2023 Henan Provincial Sports Traditional School and National Youth Sports Club Track and Field Championship, was held in Shangqiu from July 2nd to 6th. This event was sponsored by the Provincial Sports Bureau and the Provincial Department of Education.

A total of 823 teams from 118 schools participated in the championship. The No. 1 Primary School of Wenhua Road, Jinshui District, Zhengzhou City, and Zhengzhou Champion Middle School displayed exceptional performances, both winning first place in their respective groups’ total score. Wenhua Road No. 1 Primary School emerged victorious in the primary school group, while Champion Middle School secured the first position in the junior high school group.

Several schools from Jinshui District, including Yousheng Road Primary School, Weiwu Road No.1 Primary School, Lishui Foreign Language School, and No. 7 Junior Middle School in Zhengzhou City, also participated in the competition. These schools are known for their traditional features in provincial sports projects. Despite facing tough competition, Jinshui team members fought tenaciously and achieved remarkable individual results. The team garnered a total of 55 individual achievements, including 11 championships, 8 runner-up positions, and 8 third runner-up positions.

In recent years, Jinshui District has received strong support from provincial and municipal sports and education departments. This support has led to the promotion of integrated development between sports and education. Notable achievements include the establishment of Jinshui District’s national track and field training base and the designation of 40 schools as new cycle municipal sports traditional characteristic project schools and individual sports reserve talent bases.

These efforts have resulted in the emergence of numerous outstanding sports reserve talents from Jinshui District, who have made their mark at the provincial and national levels. Additionally, the district has implemented successful programs such as campus football and campus basketball “starry sky” training camps.

See also  Participating in the Asian Games test match, Guoan warms up for the Chinese Super League-Sports-中工网

The excellent performance of Jinshui District School in the provincial sports traditional characteristic school track and field championship reflects their dedication to sports and education. It also highlights the district’s commitment to nurturing young talent in the field of sports. The district’s continuous achievements in this area are a testament to the effectiveness of their initiatives.

You may also like

Shanxi Builds an International Muay Thai Competition Center...

«He Juventus player? Had I known, I would...

Bad air in FC St. Gallen – does...

Miley’s Dominant Outing Leads Brewers to 1-0 Victory...

Inside Mookie Betts’ slugging spree and drive ‘to...

Teenage Golfer Zhao Zixu Wins Championship at 2023...

Women’s World Cup, Zambia: “It’s normal for the...

The curious prohibition of A3media to Pedro Sánchez...

Malaika Mihambo injured herself in the long jump...

Cheikh Sabaly extends in Metz until 2026

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy