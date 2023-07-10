Wenhua Road No. 1 Primary School Shines in Provincial Sports Traditional School Track and Field Championship

Jinshui District School has once again achieved outstanding results in the provincial sports traditional characteristic school track and field championship. The championship, known as the “Running Youth” 2023 Henan Provincial Sports Traditional School and National Youth Sports Club Track and Field Championship, was held in Shangqiu from July 2nd to 6th. This event was sponsored by the Provincial Sports Bureau and the Provincial Department of Education.

A total of 823 teams from 118 schools participated in the championship. The No. 1 Primary School of Wenhua Road, Jinshui District, Zhengzhou City, and Zhengzhou Champion Middle School displayed exceptional performances, both winning first place in their respective groups’ total score. Wenhua Road No. 1 Primary School emerged victorious in the primary school group, while Champion Middle School secured the first position in the junior high school group.

Several schools from Jinshui District, including Yousheng Road Primary School, Weiwu Road No.1 Primary School, Lishui Foreign Language School, and No. 7 Junior Middle School in Zhengzhou City, also participated in the competition. These schools are known for their traditional features in provincial sports projects. Despite facing tough competition, Jinshui team members fought tenaciously and achieved remarkable individual results. The team garnered a total of 55 individual achievements, including 11 championships, 8 runner-up positions, and 8 third runner-up positions.

In recent years, Jinshui District has received strong support from provincial and municipal sports and education departments. This support has led to the promotion of integrated development between sports and education. Notable achievements include the establishment of Jinshui District’s national track and field training base and the designation of 40 schools as new cycle municipal sports traditional characteristic project schools and individual sports reserve talent bases.

These efforts have resulted in the emergence of numerous outstanding sports reserve talents from Jinshui District, who have made their mark at the provincial and national levels. Additionally, the district has implemented successful programs such as campus football and campus basketball “starry sky” training camps.

The excellent performance of Jinshui District School in the provincial sports traditional characteristic school track and field championship reflects their dedication to sports and education. It also highlights the district’s commitment to nurturing young talent in the field of sports. The district’s continuous achievements in this area are a testament to the effectiveness of their initiatives.

