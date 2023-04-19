Wenling, the first event of the 8th Zhejiang Provincial Games for the Elderly, kicks off 2023-04-19 14:42:59.0 Source: Taizhou Senior Sports Association, Wenling Senior Sports Association

From April 16th to 18th, 2023, the first event of the 8th Zhejiang Provincial Games for the Elderly – the “Lin Family Cup” bridge exchange (competition) event was held in Wenling. Yuan Rongxiang, chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Association for the Elderly, attended the opening ceremony and announced the start of the bridge exchange (competition) activity of the 8th Zhejiang Provincial Sports Meeting for the Elderly.

The 8th Zhejiang Sports Meeting for the Elderly was sponsored by the Provincial Sports Bureau, the Office of the Provincial Committee on Aging, the Bureau of Veteran Cadres of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, the Provincial Sports Federation, the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, the Provincial Women’s Federation, and the Provincial Sports Association for the Elderly. The Development Center and Taizhou Elderly Sports Association are the organizers, and Wenling Sports Development Center and Wenling Elderly Sports Association are the executive contractors. Nearly 80 athletes from 14 teams from ten cities including Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Jiaxing, Shaoxing, Jinhua, Quzhou, Zhoushan, Taizhou and the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Provincial Public Security Department and Zhejiang University participated Exchange (competition) activities.

On the evening of April 16, a brief but grand opening ceremony was held. Yuan Rongxiang, Chairman of Zhejiang Senior Sports Association, Gao Min, Vice Chairman of Zhejiang Senior Sports Association and Chairman of Taizhou Senior Sports Association, Wang Yuandan, Secretary General of Zhejiang Senior Sports Association, Sun Xinle and Wu Jinnan, Deputy Secretary-General, Lin Guanping, Executive Vice Chairman of Taizhou Senior Sports Association , Dai Meizhong, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Wenling Municipal People’s Congress, Wang Minfeng, deputy mayor of the Wenling Municipal People’s Government, and Hu Fuxiang, chairman of the Wenling Sports Association for the Elderly, attended the opening ceremony.

Wenling is the place where the first ray of sunshine shines on mainland China in the new millennium. It is known as “the place where the first ray of dawn shines, the Cape of Good Hope in the East China Sea”, with a mild climate and suitable sunlight. In the Linjiayi·Langting Intercontinental Hotel with beautiful environment and elegant temperament, the athletes sit at a table with four people and sit on the partition, forming two opposing camps of poker games. Cooperate.

This exchange (competition) team competition and double competition will be held. The cards used in the competition are prefabricated by computer, and the number of cards in each round of the team competition is twelve pairs regardless of the upper and lower sections. Electronic information equipment is used to score points, and the World Bridge Federation 20:0 decimal VP conversion table is used to implement the 2018 version of “China Bridge Association” approved by the China Bridge Association. Bridge Competition Rules”.

The team competition has gone through 6 rounds of fierce competition, and each representative team rises alternately to accumulate VP rankings. As a result of the competition, the top ten teams from Quzhou City, Provincial Public Security Department, Hangzhou City, Ningbo City, Wenzhou City, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang University, Jiaxing City, Zhoushan City, and Taizhou City won the prize, Jinhua City, Huzhou City , the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, and the Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences won the Excellence Award.

The doubles match consists of 72 players and 36 pairs. The whole audience will play the same round and the same card simultaneously. Each round will consist of three pairs and 8 rounds. The ranking will be ranked based on accumulated VP. As a result of the competition, Xiao Jianping/Hong Guang from Quzhou City, Yao Hongmin/Lin Bin from Wenzhou City, Bao Zemin/Tao Jian from the Provincial Public Security Department, Gu Pengfei/Gao Jianbo from Ningbo City, Wang Yuanluo/Wang Ping from Hangzhou City, Chen Xiaoyu/Ren Weizhong from Jinhua City won the first place in the doubles competition to No. 6.

After the exchange (competition) activity, an award ceremony was held. Sun Xinle, Deputy Secretary-General of Zhejiang Senior Sports Association, Lin Guanping, Executive Vice Chairman of Taizhou Senior Sports Association, Dai Meizhong, Deputy Director of Wenling Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, Hu Fuxiang, Chairman of Wenling Senior Sports Association, Lin Meijun, chairman of Linjiayi Hotel, and other award presenters presented medals and award certificates to the winning teams and athletes.

In order to run this exchange (competition) event well, the Wenling Senior Sports Association made careful arrangements, prepared carefully, and provided strong guarantees to make the event go smoothly. “This exchange (competition) event can be held in Wenling and successfully concluded. It not only builds a good platform for the popularization and promotion of bridge sports in our city, but also promotes the extensive development of sports and fitness activities for the elderly in our city and promotes the further development of sports for the elderly. Play an important role.” said Hu Fuxiang, chairman of Wenling Senior Sports Association.