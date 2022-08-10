Original title: Wenshan girl Liang Zhenglan won the National Mountain Bike Championship

After a year and a half of “retreat” training, on August 6, Wenshan girl Liang Zhenglan won the 2022 National Mountain Bike Championship and the National Youth Mountain Bike Championship in one fell swoop for the adult women’s cross-country championship.

The picture shows Liang Zhenglan in the game. The picture comes from Sikelin Sports

It is understood that the 2022 National Mountain Bike Championships and National Youth Mountain Bike Championships will be located in Moshuida Nian Scenic Spot in Pukou, Nanjing, attracting competitors from Shandong, Hong Kong, Gansu, Jiangsu and other parts of the country. In the adult women’s cross-country race on August 6, Liang Zhenglan, who played on behalf of the Yunnan team, took the lead to win the championship.

Liang Zhenglan was born in Ganhe Township, Yanshan County, our state, and has a good physique since childhood. In October 2016, Liang Zhenglan, a junior high school student who was recommended by the school teacher, joined the Wenshan State Cycling Team to learn and practice mountain biking. With the support and encouragement of coach Xu Chengwan and her parents, Liang Zhenglan trained hard and her performance improved very quickly. The road to the dream is not always smooth. In the 2018 Provincial Games, due to the pressure and lack of experience, Liang Zhenglan only won the third place. Just after the provincial games, with longing for the future, under the recommendation of coach Xu Chengwan, Liang Zhenglan entered the Yunnan Provincial Cycling Team for trial training, and her excellent performance in training allowed her to successfully enter the provincial team.

Giving will always pay off. At the end of December 2020, Liang Zhenglan won the championship of the elite women’s cross-country race and the first place in the total points of the elite women’s cross-country race in the China Mountain Bike League Finals held in Fengshun, Meizhou, Guangdong. After winning the championship, Liang Zhenglan did not relax herself. She wrote the words “Only those who firmly believe in their goals and keep working hard and struggling can achieve success” in the WeChat Moments to motivate herself. For the next year and a half, due to the epidemic and other reasons, Liang Zhenglan has been practicing hard in “retreat”. On August 6 this year, after returning to the arena again, Liang Zhenglan won the National Mountain Bike Championship and the National Youth Mountain Bike Championship in one fell swoop for the adult women’s cross-country championship.

Liang Zhenglan said that the championship this time is just a “gas station” on her way to pursue her dream. She will continue to train hard and strive for better results. (Xu Shihuan)