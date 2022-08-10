Original title: Wenshan player Song Guoyi won the first gold in the fencing competition of the Provincial Games

On the morning of August 9, Song Guoyi, a member of the Wenshan Prefecture Fencing Team, defeated his opponent 15:10 in the final of the men’s Sabre A group of the Provincial Games fencing competition, winning the first gold medal for the Wenshan Prefecture delegation after the opening ceremony. The first gold medal in the fencing competition of the Provincial Games.

Song Guoyi faced a player from the host Yuxi City in the first battle, and he defeated his opponent calmly. In the quarter-finals, he fought his opponent until 14:14, and finally struck a decisive sword to eliminate the opponent. In the final, in the face of a strong attack from the opponent, Song Guoyi was able to fight back immediately, and finally defeated the opponent with a big score to win the championship.

“The victory over the host player in the first game gave me great confidence.” Song Guoyi, who won the championship, told reporters that according to the usual training and competition, the coach and his goal were a medal, but after defeating the host player, he secretly Raise the goal to a champion. The confident Song Guoyi played more and more smoothly in the subsequent games, and finally won the championship.(Xu Shihuan)