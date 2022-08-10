Home Sports Wenshan player Song Guoyi won the first gold in the fencing competition at the Provincial Games
Sports

Wenshan player Song Guoyi won the first gold in the fencing competition at the Provincial Games

by admin
Wenshan player Song Guoyi won the first gold in the fencing competition at the Provincial Games

Original title: Wenshan player Song Guoyi won the first gold in the fencing competition of the Provincial Games

On the morning of August 9, Song Guoyi, a member of the Wenshan Prefecture Fencing Team, defeated his opponent 15:10 in the final of the men’s Sabre A group of the Provincial Games fencing competition, winning the first gold medal for the Wenshan Prefecture delegation after the opening ceremony. The first gold medal in the fencing competition of the Provincial Games.

Song Guoyi faced a player from the host Yuxi City in the first battle, and he defeated his opponent calmly. In the quarter-finals, he fought his opponent until 14:14, and finally struck a decisive sword to eliminate the opponent. In the final, in the face of a strong attack from the opponent, Song Guoyi was able to fight back immediately, and finally defeated the opponent with a big score to win the championship.

“The victory over the host player in the first game gave me great confidence.” Song Guoyi, who won the championship, told reporters that according to the usual training and competition, the coach and his goal were a medal, but after defeating the host player, he secretly Raise the goal to a champion. The confident Song Guoyi played more and more smoothly in the subsequent games, and finally won the championship.(Xu Shihuan)

See also  "The largest women's consortium in the world": Switzerland launches the new challenge "100% Women"

You may also like

Third pole, Renzi and Calenda betrothed. The leader?...

Let more people enter the basketball court –...

Kanchelskis: “Kokorin? He asks for too much money...

Vieira’s debut is here!Arsenal’s three generals recover from...

Derthona, the lack of goals does not worry...

Wenshan girl Liang Zhenglan won the National Mountain...

Calenda-Renzi: premises for the ‘Third Pole’. But there...

Weijia League: Chengdu still leads Li Weiqing’s six-game...

Champions League preliminaries: results and qualify for the...

Three crowns in one day, Chinese tennis has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy