original title:Wenshan Athletes in Provincial Paralympic Games and Special Olympics | Wenshan State Badminton Team swept 4 gold medals in SU5 badminton events

On September 8, the penultimate day of the Provincial Paralympic Games and the Special Olympics competition, Wenshan Prefecture won 3 consecutive gold medals in the SU5 level badminton event of the Provincial Paralympic Games. So far, our state has achieved a total of 4 gold and 1 silver in this level of badminton events, writing the brilliant record of the Wenshan team in this event (Note: Due to the insufficient number of people, there is no women’s doubles event in this competition).

He Lanxiang in the women’s singles final

In this badminton competition, our state sent a total of 3 athletes, Yang Yu, Gao Guohui and He Lanxiang, to participate in the competition. The three team members passed all the way through the group stage of these projects and advanced to the semi-finals with their heads held high.

In the men’s doubles, Yang Yu returned the ball

In the men’s doubles final held on September 7, Yang Yu and Gao Guohui showed their good fighting ability and won the gold medal by defeating the previous champion Chuxiong team 2-0.

Yang Yu (second from right) and Gao Guohui (first from left) on the podium

On the 8th, the finals of mixed doubles, men’s singles and women’s singles were held in sequence. During the game, 3 team members from our state showed the momentum of giving up on me, promoting self-improvement, perseverance, and self-transcendence. They are not afraid of strong players and have the courage to fight The competition won three gold medals for the Wenshan team.

He Lanxiang after winning the award

In the men’s singles final, Gao Guohui won a silver medal. So far, the SU5 badminton events that our state has participated in have completed all the competitions, with a total of 4 gold and 1 silver brilliant record, which ended perfectly. Among them, Yang Yu personally won 3 gold medals in men’s doubles, men’s singles and mixed doubles, and is known as the “Triple Crown Champion”. In addition, Yang Yu and He Lanxiang won the Sportsmanship Award respectively.

State Athlete Wins Sportsmanship Award