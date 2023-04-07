Wenzhou’s first private enterprise martial arts team was established

2023-04-07 11:48:05





Source: Tribune





Correspondent Ye Haipeng

Recently, Wenzhou Nanquan Association and Tingyu Group Co., Ltd. jointly established the Wenzhou Nanquan Association Tingyu Group Wushu Team, which is also the first private enterprise Wushu team in Wenzhou.

At the inauguration ceremony, the martial arts team of Tingyu Group performed a wonderful martial arts program. Team members Zhang Haibo and Ye Lei performed more than 10 Tingyu boxing routines such as Zhongban, South Taijiquan, Bench Flower, etc., complete with swords, guns, swords and sticks , display rich content.

Pan Tingyu, president of Wenzhou Nanquan Research Association and chairman of Tingyu Group, said that the group’s employees come from all over the country, and many people love martial arts, especially Wenzhou Nanquan. The establishment of the group’s martial arts team is also a social enterprise to promote Wenzhou Nanquan project Cooperation, to create local characteristics of Wenzhou private enterprise martial arts culture. Jin Wenping, chairman of Wenzhou Nanquan Association, said that this move will help Tingyu Group to build a corporate martial arts culture, enhance the fitness awareness of corporate employees, enhance the physical health of employees, and enrich the daily life of corporate employees.

Wenzhou Nanquan Association is a social organization jointly initiated by people from all walks of life in Wenzhou who love Nanquan. The association now has 25 directly affiliated bases, 10 group members and more than 700 individual members. The association actively advocates and promotes the popularization and promotion of Wenzhou Nanquan Movement in the whole city, excavates the history and culture of Nanquan, popularizes and improves the level of Nanquan Movement, and enhances the exchange of domestic Nanquan Movement.