Werder Bremen: Club legend Ailton makes his comeback at 49! – WERDER BREMEN

05/01/2023 – 07:15 am



He hasn’t forgotten anything!

Werder legend has ten years after the end of his career Ailton (49) celebrated his comeback and completed a point game again. The Brazilian played for TSV Bassum III in the derby against arch-rival SC Twistringen IV (2-2) in the 3rd division of Diepholz Mitte on Sunday – and proved his nose for goals.

06:20 Drexler madness

The crazy Schalke ecstasy in the VIDEO

Source: image

During the relaxed warm-up program, Ailton wore kicks with his nickname “Kugelblitz” on them. The goalscorer played the full 90 minutes (!) with his legendary shirt number 32.

In the first half there was little to be seen of him apart from a post hit. His most striking scene: a yellow card for tapping the referee on the head.

After the break, the Bundesliga top scorer of 2004 showed his class! With a fine solo he put the ball in front of himself, asserted himself robustly as usual and hit the far corner coldly with his left hand to make it 2:2.

Ailton humorously: “Of course that was a nice goal. The older I am, the better I get. For me it’s great fun. A lot of people came because of me and had a lot of fun here.”

Enlarge

Had to hold my breath on Saturday! Ailton followed the duel from Werder Bremen to Schalke Photo: Gerd Scheewel

An unforgettable day for TSV Bassum. Because Ailton attracted almost 1000 spectators to the sports field on Petermoor at 14 degrees and sunshine. Normally, the Lower Saxony club plays in front of ten spectators. Before and after the game, Ailton was busy fulfilling photo and autograph requests.

Actually, his comeback should be a one-time action. But after the final whistle, Ailton left it open to tie his shoes again for TSV Bassum in the near future.