Werder Bremen: Podcast revives the double season

With “The Werder fairy tale 2004. The double season reloaded” the sports show publishes the first German soccer podcast in real time. Produced by Radio Bremen and Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR).

From August 2, 2023, a new episode will appear every Wednesday for a season in the ARD Audiothek and the Sportschau app. Week after week, the award-winning podcast author Moritz Cassalette (“Jan Ullrich. Temporary hero.”; “Enke – life and tragedy of a goalkeeper”) tells the most emotional, exciting and mysterious moments of the 2003/2004 season, which Werder Bremen ended furiously with the championship title and as the DFB Cup winner.

Like tens of thousands of football fans in Germany, author Moritz Cassalette experienced this Werder season 20 years ago in Bremen. He still lived in his parents’ house, which lay in the shadow of the floodlight masts. In the middle of the “district”. Now, two decades later, he tells the most successful season of the North Germans again – with the heroes of yesteryear and from today’s perspective.

The Werder fairy tale 2004: A podcast in real time

From the disgrace in the shimmering heat in Pasching, Austria, to the celebrations in Munich’s Olympic Stadium and the cup triumph in Berlin. Listeners can relive the podcast “Das Werder-Märchen 2004” – as if it were happening right now. Werder Bremen’s success at the time changed the way an entire city saw itself. Til today.

The original interviews, fan chants and reports that bring the story to life come from the ARD archives. Werder Bremen opened its museum for Moritz Cassalette (NDR), co-author Felix Gerhardt (Radio Bremen) and their protagonists and brought the 2003/2004 season back to life with the championship trophy and the DFB Cup.

Heroes from back then have their say

Thomas Schaaf, the double coach, manager Klaus Allofs, “Kugelblitz” Ailton, captain Frank Baumann, Ivan Klasnic, Valérien Ismael, Tim Borowski, Nelson Valdez and many more embark on this journey through time.

The podcast is about the big things as well as small stories that have never been told before. It’s about the secrets of a fairytale season.

“The Werder fairy tale 2004. The double season reloaded”, a sports show podcast in real time from NDR and Radio Bremen. You can listen to it from August 1, 2023 until the end of May 2024. A new episode every Tuesday in the ARD Audiothek, on sportschau.de and the sports show app.

