New hustle and bustle about Tim Wiese. It just seemed as if there could be a rapprochement between the former goalkeeper and his ex-club Werder Bremen, now, according to media reports, everything is different.

According to media reports, Werder Bremen has banned Tim Wiese from the stadium. The ex-goalkeeper is said to have been finally banned from the traditional team. More precise reasons for the measures were not initially given.

BIn Claudio Pizarro’s farewell game, Tim Wiese wore the Werder jersey again, but the fact that Wiese was in goal in that game in September 2022 was more due to Pizarro’s request than the club’s wish. Because there was trouble back then.

Now Bremen have given their ex-keeper a stadium ban. In addition, Wiese should finally be thrown out of the traditional team. This was first reported by “Radio Bremen”. On “BildThe club confirmed that a corresponding letter had been sent to Wiese. However, the club did not want to give any background or further details.

According to information from the “Deichstube” portal, there was an incident on March 12 during the home game in the 2-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen that prompted the club to take this step. The 41-year-old Wiese played 266 competitive games for Werder in his career.

Wiese fought for rehabilitation

The stadium ban and the exclusion come as a surprise after Wiese’s recent statements. In “Bild” he had clearly distanced himself from the allegations at the beginning of Marchto be close to the right scene. These allegations and insidious photos had led to Werder declaring Wiese an undesirable person. Wiese was obviously fighting for his rehabilitation.

also read

And it seemed as if there was a rapprochement between him and Werder Bremen. His ex-club opened the door at least a little bit. “We took good note of Tim Wiese’s interview. It is now up to him to follow up these words with deeds. If he does that, then nothing would stand in the way of us returning to the traditional team for the next games in the summer,” said managing director Frank Baumann.

also read

And now this. Wiese is said to have defended himself legally against the allegations and wanted to take action with a lawyer against the stadium ban.