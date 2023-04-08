Home Sports Werder Bremen throws Tim Wiese out: Banned from the stadium and out in the traditional self
Sports

Werder Bremen throws Tim Wiese out: Banned from the stadium and out in the traditional self

by admin
Werder Bremen throws Tim Wiese out: Banned from the stadium and out in the traditional self
Sport ex-goalkeeper

Werder Bremen bans Tim Wiese from the stadium

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Werder Bremen bans Tim Wiese from the stadium

According to media reports, Werder Bremen has banned Tim Wiese from the stadium. The ex-goalkeeper is said to have been finally banned from the traditional team. More precise reasons for the measures were not initially given.

New hustle and bustle about Tim Wiese. It just seemed as if there could be a rapprochement between the former goalkeeper and his ex-club Werder Bremen, now, according to media reports, everything is different.

BIn Claudio Pizarro’s farewell game, Tim Wiese wore the Werder jersey again, but the fact that Wiese was in goal in that game in September 2022 was more due to Pizarro’s request than the club’s wish. Because there was trouble back then.

Now Bremen have given their ex-keeper a stadium ban. In addition, Wiese should finally be thrown out of the traditional team. This was first reported by “Radio Bremen”. On “BildThe club confirmed that a corresponding letter had been sent to Wiese. However, the club did not want to give any background or further details.

According to information from the “Deichstube” portal, there was an incident on March 12 during the home game in the 2-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen that prompted the club to take this step. The 41-year-old Wiese played 266 competitive games for Werder in his career.

Wiese fought for rehabilitation

The stadium ban and the exclusion come as a surprise after Wiese’s recent statements. In “Bild” he had clearly distanced himself from the allegations at the beginning of Marchto be close to the right scene. These allegations and insidious photos had led to Werder declaring Wiese an undesirable person. Wiese was obviously fighting for his rehabilitation.

also read

And it seemed as if there was a rapprochement between him and Werder Bremen. His ex-club opened the door at least a little bit. “We took good note of Tim Wiese’s interview. It is now up to him to follow up these words with deeds. If he does that, then nothing would stand in the way of us returning to the traditional team for the next games in the summer,” said managing director Frank Baumann.

also read

And now this. Wiese is said to have defended himself legally against the allegations and wanted to take action with a lawyer against the stadium ban.

See also  Football matches: from Serie A to European cups how to watch them live

You may also like

“Grudge is bad food”

Which is why Coumba Sow is now with...

End of season for Maxime Roos (Roanne), victim...

Manchester City: Kyle Walker cannot play in current...

NBA schedule Timberwolves VS Spurs AK review live...

Can Oliver Kahn and Salihamidžić redirect?

World Snooker Championship: Matthew Stevens edges past Dechawat...

Merle Frohms and Ann-Katrin Berger save DFB women...

Joel Embiid towards confirmation as NBA leading scorer

When you are weak, you are weak. Zhan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy