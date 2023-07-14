Were Lutz Long and Jesse Owens really friends?

American Jesse Owens has always hailed his rival Luz Long as the friend who helped him win. Eighty years ago Long fell in the war and now his place in history is in doubt.

Luz Long drove Jesse Owens to his best. That’s what it was always called.

Some scenes are immortal. Because they stand for much more than just the moment in which they occur. Leni Riefenstahl’s camera captured one such moment at the 1936 Summer Games in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium: the get-together of the two long jumpers Jesse Owens and Luz Long.

