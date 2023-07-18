Home » Wesley Fofana: Chelsea defender out for months after knee injury and ACL surgery
Sports

Wesley Fofana: Chelsea defender out for months after knee injury and ACL surgery

by admin
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea defender out for months after knee injury and ACL surgery

Chelsea signed Fofana for £70m from Leicester City last summer

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament surgery which is set to rule him out of action for several months.

The 22-year-old did not travel with the Blues squad on a pre-season tour to the United States in order to have “specialist medical assessments”.

The London club said the tests on Fofana’s knee “unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required”.

The France centre-back joined Chelsea from Leicester for £70m last summer.

“Wesley will now begin his recovery and work with the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase,” added a Chelsea statement.

It is another injury setback for Fofana, who broke his leg while at Leicester in August 2021 before returning to action the following March.

He was then sidelined for more than four months last season with a knee injury picked up playing against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Having played twice for Leicester last season, the central defender made 15 appearances for Chelsea and five in the Champions League.

Fofana’s absence comes following a summer in which defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta left the club.

Defenders Benoit Badiashile and Reece James have also not travelled to the US,external-link with Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Alfie Gilchrist and Bashir Humphreys the main centre-back options available to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

See also  Referee Christian Espinosa Injured by Ball to Face in USA vs Canada Gold Cup Match

You may also like

Euro 2024: Uefa encourages teams to avoid flying...

Paris 2024 claims to have passed one billion...

An Exciting Day at Inter Miami: Messi’s First...

Salač will change the team in the World...

76ers willing to keep James Harden but the...

Austria talent suffered another cruciate ligament tear –...

Theo Hernandez-Milan, signs of stomach ache? Napoli aims...

Examining Nacho Ambriz’s Journey and Qualifications to Lead...

“My dream? Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon»- TV...

Short circuit at the San Siro: Milan will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy