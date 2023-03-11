When he steps onto the lawn of the King Power Stadium this Saturday against Leicester (4 p.m.), Wesley Fofana will see some memories come back. Good ones, since it is here that the French defender made his law reign in the Premier League, between 2020 and 2022, combative and powerful, fierce and committed. Bad ones too, because it was also there that the Spaniard Fer Nino broke his leg with an uncontrolled and dangerous tackle, in August 2021, during a friendly match between Leicester and Villarreal. The international Espoirs (22) has already suffered serious injuries in his young career, but he has always come back just as strong, if not more.