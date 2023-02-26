In the western derby of the 19th round of the Admiral Bundesliga between SCR Cashpoint Altach and WSG Tirol there were again no goals on Sunday and therefore no winner. For a long time, the game was characterized by midfield banter and few chances to score, before Altach took control from the middle of the second half and missed two promising chances (69th, 79th) in the person of Atdhe Nuhiu (69th, 79th).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

