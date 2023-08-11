Home » West Ham: David Moyes says the club is closing on James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire deals
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse played against each other in the Premier League last season

David Moyes says West Ham are close to signing England duo James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire.

The Hammers boss says Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse is having a medical, while Manchester United have accepted a £30m bid for defender Maguire.

Moyes also said Manchester City’s offer for midfielder Lucas Paqueta was “not anywhere near” the club’s valuation.

West Ham have already signed Mexico and Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez for £35m.

“We’ve had an offer from Manchester City [for Paqueta] but at the moment it’s not anywhere near meeting our valuation,” Moyes said on Friday.

“James Ward-Prowse is having a medical just now. We’ve agreed a fee but it’s not right I speak about him as he’s not yet our player.

“We’ve had a bid accepted from Manchester United [for Maguire]but while he’s not our player I’m not in a position to discuss him really.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said England defender Maguire could still feature for his side in their opening Premier League game with Wolves on Monday, despite accepting the Hammers’ offer.

Asked if Maguire was available for selection on Monday, Ten Hag said: “Of course.”

West Ham begin their top flight campaign at Bournemouth on Saturday (15:00 BST).

