West Ham footballers completed a triumphant ride with the Eden Cup in London

David Moyes’ men went on a celebratory drive after returning from the Prague final of the second year of the European Conference League, in which they defeated Fiorentina 2:1 at the Slavia Stadium in Eden.

Buses of footballers left from The Champions statue commemorating the West Ham players who helped England win the World Cup in 1966. They made their way slowly through the streets filled with cheering fans, thousands of people were waiting for the winning team carrying the silver trophy.

Boisterous celebrations then broke out at the town hall, where players and fans sang and danced. “We wanted to win for the fans, bring them the trophy and we did it. And look how much it means to us and to the fans,” Jarrod Bowen, who scored the winning goal in the 90th minute, said from the City Hall balcony. “That time, the winning goal in the last minute of the European final, you can’t make it up. I still haven’t digested it,” he added.

Captain Declan Rice and coach Moyes then showed the trophy to the fans and received a huge ovation. Blue confetti flew into the air and set off white and blue smoke cannons. “Unbelievable. We had amazing support in Prague and here in East London it’s sensational,” Moyes thanked the fans. “Now we will enjoy what we have achieved – 14 wins and one draw in the European Conference League. Last year we reached the semi-finals, but this year we won,” he added.

