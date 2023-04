Midfielder Antonín Barák advanced to the semifinals of the European Conference League with the Fiorentina footballers. A 2:3 loss in the quarter-final rematch against Lech Poznań was enough for the “Violets” as they won 4:1 on his field a week ago. Fiorentina will challenge Nice or Basel to advance to the final, which will take place on June 7 in Prague’s Eden. Alkmaar continued to fight at the expense of Anderlecht.

