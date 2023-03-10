The video was taken in the stands during a game at West Ham’s London Stadium

West Ham United have banned a group of fans over their actions in a video taken during a game at London Stadium.

A clip on social media shows one man putting white powder on the bald head of a man in front of him, and another appearing to sniff the powder.

The Premier League club said “there is no place for this kind of behaviour”.

“The club is disgusted by the contents of the video and acted swiftly to identify the offenders,” said a spokesperson for the Hammers.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, details of the offenders were immediately passed on to the police, and all individuals had their season tickets suspended and are therefore unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club for away fixtures.

“Pending our own club investigation, this could lead to the offenders being banned indefinitely. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”