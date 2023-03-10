Home Sports West Ham United ban fans shown in ‘powder-sniffing’ video at London Stadium
Sports

West Ham United ban fans shown in ‘powder-sniffing’ video at London Stadium

by admin
West Ham United ban fans shown in ‘powder-sniffing’ video at London Stadium
The video was taken in the stands during a game at West Ham’s London Stadium

West Ham United have banned a group of fans over their actions in a video taken during a game at London Stadium.

A clip on social media shows one man putting white powder on the bald head of a man in front of him, and another appearing to sniff the powder.

The Premier League club said “there is no place for this kind of behaviour”.

“The club is disgusted by the contents of the video and acted swiftly to identify the offenders,” said a spokesperson for the Hammers.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, details of the offenders were immediately passed on to the police, and all individuals had their season tickets suspended and are therefore unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club for away fixtures.

“Pending our own club investigation, this could lead to the offenders being banned indefinitely. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”

How to follow West Ham on the BBC bannerWest Ham banner footer

See also  Butler's 47 points, fourth in NBA history playoffs, Murray & Abdul-Jabbar lead

You may also like

Big East takeaways: UConn edges Friars in classic,...

Jiang Qirun’s consecutive upsets in the Tianyuan Go...

World Cup preparation: DFB women on April 11...

Getafe from LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to...

PSG: “Annihilated by Bayern, Paris is still at...

Esport – League of Legends: Aegis continues, Karmine...

Bayer Leverkusen defeats Ferencvaros Budapest

Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis: Bruno Fernandes ‘brilliant’...

Handball, Euro Cup: Bitter bankruptcy: DHB team in...

14th matchday: Women’s Bundesliga – goal hunger and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy