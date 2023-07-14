Home » West Indies v India: Visitors win first Test by innings and 141 runs inside three days in Dominica
First Test, Roseau, Dominica (day three)West Indies 150 (Athanaze 47, Ashwin 5-60) & 130 (Athanaze 28, Ashwin 7-71)India 421-5 dec (Jaiswal 171, Rohit 103, Kohli 76)India won by an innings and 141 runsScorecard

Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets as India bowled West Indies out for 130 to win the first Test by an innings and 141 runs inside three days in Roseau, Dominica.

The spinner took 7-71 to take his match tally to 12 after recording 5-60 in the hosts’ first-innings total of 150.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, 21, scored 171 on his debut as India added 109 to their overnight 312-2 before declaring.

“This experience has been a special moment,” said Jaiswal.

“I used to think about playing for my country when I was young. It is an emotional moment for me but this just the start.”

The win was India’s largest margin of victory in a Test match in the Caribbean and maintains their 21-year unbeaten run in Tests against the West Indies.

Jaiswal’s hundred was backed up by Rohit Sharma’s 103 and Virat Kohli’s 76 in India’s innings, before West Indies’ batting crumbled for a second time in the match.

The second and final Test of the series starts on Thursday at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

