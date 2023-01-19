Chang Shan, All Media Reporter of Sports Weekly

In the 1/8 finals of the Copa del Rey, Atletico Madrid eliminated Levante 2-0 away. Morata scored in the second half, Marcos Llorente delivered a shot.

■ Copa del Rey

Levante 0-2 Atletico Madrid

(54′ Morata, 90+1′ Marcos Llorente)

54′ DePaul steals the ball in the front court, substitute Angel Correa passes the ball, Marcos Llorente crosses from the right side of the penalty area, Morata advances from the back, 1-0.

90+1′ Atletico Madrid steals the ball from the backcourt and counterattacks, Griezmann and Angel Correa pass, Molina plugs the penalty area on the right, Marcos Llorente advances, 2-0.

Atletico Madrid lineup (442): Oblak/Molina, Savage, Hermoso, Reildo Mandava/Marcos Llorente, DePaul (79′ Cork), Kondogbia, Barber Ro Barrios (46′ Angel Correa) / Morata (64′ Saul), Griezmann