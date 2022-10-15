Original title: Westbrook was injured in the first quarter and then missed the Lakers with 47 points. The King suffered a 2-game losing streak

On October 15th, Beijing time, the NBA preseason continued, and the Los Angeles Lakers, who played on the road, lost to the Sacramento Kings 86-133 and suffered a two-game losing streak in the preseason. Westbrook had no choice but to retire in the first quarter because of a leg strain, and “Brother Thick Eyebrows” Davis continued to miss the game because of back pain.

Four-quarter score (Lakers ahead): 23-36, 21-29, 18-30, 24-38.

This game is the last preseason game of the Lakers before the start of the new season. It is worth mentioning that the Lakers once again changed the starting list, which is also the sixth set of starters used by the team in 6 preseason games. After the start of the game, the Kings, who were playing at home, took the lead in scoring, James pulled the bar for a layup, Monk hit the first three-pointer of the game, and the “Emperor” scored again with a mid-range shot. He scored 6 points in a row and the Lakers tied the score to 14. After that, the Lakers only relied on free throws in two minutes, and the Kings made a chasing three-pointer to lead 25-18. Westbrook assisted Gabriel for a dunk, but he went straight back to the locker room after that. With Lyles and Mitchell hitting 3 points successively, the Kings expanded the difference to more than 10 points. In the first quarter, the Kings led by 13 points 36-23.

In the second quarter, Mitchell made an emergency stop and made a mid-range shot. James, who reappeared, tried a three-pointer to narrow the point difference, but he shot twice. Reeves ended the Lakers’ scoring drought in the first 3 minutes of the campaign, but after Fox hit a 3-pointer, the Kings completed a 13-4 attack wave and stopped the Lakers 49-27. James hit a single, and the Kings scored another 3. After that, the difference widened to 25 points. To make matters worse, Westbrook was determined not to play again because of a leg strain. Reeves hit a 3-pointer to reduce the difference to less than 20 points, but after James took a break, the team’s offense stagnated, and Anderson complained that the referee had received a technical foul. At halftime, the Lakers still ended 44- The 65 trailed by 21 points.

In the third quarter, Fox scored 2+1. James made a free throw after making a foul. The Kings completed a 7-1 spurt in 2 minutes and 37 seconds to stop the Lakers. After the timeout, James was replaced, and the Lakers shot consecutive shots, Sabonis made a layup, and the Kings expanded the point difference to more than 30 points. Reeves ended the Lakers’ athletic drought, and the Lakers have been playing off the bench ever since. At the end of the third quarter, the Kings led 95-62.

In the last quarter, the Lakers gave it a go, and Svid hit a 3-pointer, but the game has completely entered garbage time. In the end, the Los Angeles Lakers on the road lost to the Sacramento Kings 86-133 and suffered a two-game losing streak in the preseason, while the Kings maintained their preseason victories.

Kings starters: Fox, Monk, Barnes, Okpala, Sabonis

Lakers starters: Reeves, Beverley, Christie, James, Jones

