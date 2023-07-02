Westbrook’s Return to the Clippers: A Family Fracture Price and Championship Pursuit

Family Fracture Price: Westbrook Returns to the Clippers in Hopes of a Championship

In a surprising move, Russell Westbrook has returned to the Los Angeles Clippers at a bargain price, following his trade and subsequent buyout with the Utah Jazz last season. The star player joined the Clippers for less than a million dollars, proving his determination to pursue a championship.

Despite facing criticism for his performance with the Lakers, Westbrook redeemed himself in last season’s playoffs. Averaging an impressive 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, Westbrook showcased his abilities on the court. However, it was unexpected that he would sign a two-year contract with the Clippers worth only 7.8 million dollars.

Having earned over 300 million dollars in his career, money was not the motivation for Westbrook. The 35-year-old player is looking to taste championship glory before retiring. Returning to the Clippers not only accommodates his family situation, with his children attending school in Los Angeles, but it’s also a bet on the health of teammates Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. With their presence and consistent performance, the Clippers are a recognized contender for the championship.

Westbrook has left himself an escape route if the Clippers fail to secure a championship next summer. The second year of his contract is a player option, allowing him to explore other options if necessary. After experiencing setbacks last season, Westbrook hopes to avoid a repeat scenario and wishes to remain the core of the team. Nonetheless, if winning the championship proves elusive, Westbrook may choose to leave and join another team in his quest for glory.

This unexpected turn of events in Westbrook’s career has left fans and analysts alike intrigued. Will the Clippers be able to deliver the championship that Westbrook so desperately seeks? Only time will tell as the NBA season approaches.

