The Westerlo of Belgium announced the official signing of Costa Rican footballer Josimar Alcócer from the Alajuelense Sports League. The talented 19-year-old has signed a five-season contract with the Belgian club, with a transfer fee of 1.3 million euros. Alcócer, who is already a part of Costa Rica’s senior national team, is considered a promising young player.

The Alajuelense Sports League negotiated a deal that includes a 20% commission on any future sale of Alcócer. The young footballer joined the Franklin Monestel Academy at the age of 9 and made his debut with the Alajuelense team in 2021. He has played 56 games with the team, scoring six goals.

Having represented his country in the 2023 Gold Cup, Alcócer has already earned seven caps for the Costa Rican National Team. Under the leadership of coach Luis Fernando Suárez, he played in all four games during the tournament.

This signing reflects the growing international recognition of Costa Rican football talent and highlights the potential of young players like Alcócer.

