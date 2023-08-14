Home » Westerlo of Belgium Signs Young Costa Rican Talent Josimar Alcócer
Sports

Westerlo of Belgium Signs Young Costa Rican Talent Josimar Alcócer

by admin
Westerlo of Belgium Signs Young Costa Rican Talent Josimar Alcócer

The Westerlo of Belgium announced the official signing of Costa Rican footballer Josimar Alcócer from the Alajuelense Sports League. The talented 19-year-old has signed a five-season contract with the Belgian club, with a transfer fee of 1.3 million euros. Alcócer, who is already a part of Costa Rica’s senior national team, is considered a promising young player.

The Alajuelense Sports League negotiated a deal that includes a 20% commission on any future sale of Alcócer. The young footballer joined the Franklin Monestel Academy at the age of 9 and made his debut with the Alajuelense team in 2021. He has played 56 games with the team, scoring six goals.

Having represented his country in the 2023 Gold Cup, Alcócer has already earned seven caps for the Costa Rican National Team. Under the leadership of coach Luis Fernando Suárez, he played in all four games during the tournament.

This signing reflects the growing international recognition of Costa Rican football talent and highlights the potential of young players like Alcócer.

See also  letter to Barcelona and Real Madrid, the press release - breaking latest news

You may also like

Spain: Morata scored early for Atletico Madrid –...

Tk ichta for United. Varane decided the win...

Andy Murray named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup...

Monaco have acquired Swiss midfielder Zakaria from Juventus

Cremonese and Sampdoria in the round of 32...

Hütter-Club Monaco brings Swiss Zakaria

Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for Old...

2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch...

The signings of Girona already pay

ten years after Gareth Bale’s €100m move, that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy