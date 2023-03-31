Home Sports Western media front page: Real Madrid is unwilling to negotiate with Paris and plans to let Mbappe join freely next summer – yqqlm
Original title: Western media front page: Real Madrid is unwilling to negotiate with Paris and plans to let Mbappe join freely next summer

Mbappe is proud of the spring breeze this year. The World Cup lore hat made him a super giant, and later became the new captain of the French team. He is worth as much as 180 million euros, making him the number one football star. Real Madrid’s striker is aging seriously. Benzema’s state has declined a lot this season, and he can last for a year at most. In the summer of 2024, Real Madrid must introduce a new main striker, and Mbappe is still Real Madrid’s goal.

The front-page news from “Aspen” on Friday reported the rumors between Real Madrid and Mbappé, as well as the transfer plan.

According to “Aspen”, Real Madrid is unwilling to negotiate with the multi-gold Paris. Florentino hopes to sign Mbappe in the summer window of 2024 without a visa. Florentino is very confident. Because Paris cannot meet the hardware requirements for Mbappe to become Mr. Golden Globe, and Real Madrid can provide the best platform.

From my personal point of view, Mbappé is now the most valuable player and has played well in two World Cups, but if he wants to become the new Mr. Golden Globe and a superstar like Melo, he needs a bigger stage.There are no Ligue 1 teams in the Champions League + Europa League quarter-finals this season, It can only be said that the top five leagues are barely in the top five, but they are actually at the bottom, not even as good as the Portuguese Super League. Therefore, if Mbappe wants to become a real super giant, he needs to leave Ligue 1, preferably to La Liga or the Premier League.Return to Sohu to see more

