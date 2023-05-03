Western media: Ronaldo is eager to return to Real Madrid and let him be the club ambassador – yqqlm

Original title: Western media: Ronaldo is eager to return to Real Madrid and let him be the club ambassador

On May 2, Beijing time, according to Spanish media EL Nacional, Ronaldo was dissatisfied with the status quo of playing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and was eager to return to Real Madrid. Real Madrid chairman Florentino provided him with a club ambassador. Position.

Ronaldo’s career in Saudi Arabia will not last long. Facts have proved that it is extremely difficult to adapt to the culture of a closed culture country, and language has also become an obstacle for him to integrate into the new club.

Ronaldo had heated discussions with Manchester United coach Ten Hag, and the final result was that he chose to leave the team in the winter window. His aim was always to stay in Europe, but the lack of offers forced him to accept offers from the Asian continent.

Ronaldo accepted an invitation with an annual salary of up to 200 million euros, becoming the highest-paid football player in the history of the planet, but for CR7, money does not mean everything. Only a few months later, he made the decision to change teams again. As many media have said, he hopes to return to Madrid, the Spanish capital where he has been staying for nine years, where he met his current girlfriend Georgina.

There he felt most comfortable and happy, and he misses his time in Madrid dearly. Ronaldo is eager to settle down in the city again, which explains why he was recommended to Florentino in the first place. Ronaldo did everything possible to open the door to return to Real Madrid, but this request was rejected by chairman Florentino and coach Ancelotti.

Florentino instead offered Ronaldo a job, but not as a player.He gave Ronaldo an ambassadorship at Real Madridthis position is included in the club organizational structure.

Florentino will not introduce the player Ronaldo because he believes that Ronaldo’s previous experience has been a closed loop.

