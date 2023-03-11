Home Sports Westhold Hansen ends the season with a clean sheet
Sports

by admin
Gyda Westhold Hansen also won the tenth competition of the season in the Nordic Combined World Cup in Oslo on Saturday, keeping her clean sheet. The Norwegian, who had already won the competition on Thursday, finally prevailed 46.8 seconds ahead of her teammate Ida Marie Hagen, Anju Nakamura (JPN/+ 54.4) was third.

Annalena Slamik was twelfth (2:42.5), Claudia Purker 19th (3:53.2). Lisa Hirner did not compete in cross-country skiing for health reasons.

Saturday competition women (one jump and 5 km cross-country skiing):
1. Gyda Westhold Hansen NOR 13:42,3 1*
2. Ida Marie Hagen NOR + 46,8 5
3. Anju Nakamura JPN 54,4 2
4. Haruka Kasai JPN 59,2 4
5. Marte Leinan Lund NOR 1:16,5 10
6. Annika Sieff ITA 1:37,5 3
7. Yuna Kasai JPN 1:43,8 8
8. Jenny Nowak GER 1:48,5 7
9. Nathalie Armbruster GER 2:04,5 15
10. Svenja Würth GER 2:17,9 6
12. Annalena Slamik AUT 2:42,5 9
19. Claudia Purker AUT 3:53,2 18
