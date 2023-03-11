Gyda Westhold Hansen also won the tenth competition of the season in the Nordic Combined World Cup in Oslo on Saturday, keeping her clean sheet. The Norwegian, who had already won the competition on Thursday, finally prevailed 46.8 seconds ahead of her teammate Ida Marie Hagen, Anju Nakamura (JPN/+ 54.4) was third.

Annalena Slamik was twelfth (2:42.5), Claudia Purker 19th (3:53.2). Lisa Hirner did not compete in cross-country skiing for health reasons.