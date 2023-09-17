What a victory, Carlos Sainz. Ferrari has found Niki Lauda

The miracle was achieved by Carlos Niki Sainz, a driver who more and more remembers the great Lauda as time passes. He did it, also thanks to Ferrari, but above all he, in the lead from start to finish, managing the tires like a chess wizard who doesn’t make a single mistake, imposing the pace and his pace on all his opponents, cold and concentrated for 62 laps like a Computer, the nickname they had given to Lauda. After 25 grand prix races, one year, two months and ten days, the second most negative streak ever, Ferrari wins again on the Marina Bay track, in the lights of a shining night Ferrari wins again. Let’s not fool ourselves that there will be a repeat this year. That would be too much grace. And such a favorable circuit where aerodynamics is not decisive, the real Achilles heel of the Red, is not part of the next events. Behind him Norris, Hamilton and Leclerc fourth, ahead of Verstappen, who has never been in such difficulty all season. Charles suffered throughout the race, after starting well. But today Leclerc is not in the spotlight. “We didn’t expect it,” Vasseur admitted. «But Carlos was perfect. Today there was no need to try to distance others. It had to be managed. And in the end his decision to grant the DRS to Norris so as not to let him be overtaken by Russell who was going faster than everyone else was decisive.”

What favored Ferrari

The Marina Bay city track, modified to the point of making it faster in certain sections with the inclusion of some straights, had the advantage for Maranello of having slow, but above all short, corners, where the stability of the aerodynamics is no longer as rewarding as in almost all the other circuits of the world championship. But the impression left by qualifying was that Ferrari had also made a decisive step forward in understanding the car. The modified setting of the front wing and the mechanical set-up which appeared revised have allowed the adoption of the maximum load specification of the rear wing, guaranteeing a strong attitude in insertion and traction, on one of the tracks that most of all requires these characteristics.

On the contrary, qualifying had also highlighted how Red Bull on this track it had had difficulty showing off some of its best assets, such as aerodynamic stability in long, fast corners, completely absent in Singapore, or the ability to turn very low and very rigid without having the slightest problem of pourpoising. Throughout the eve of the Grand Prix Verstappen had complained of major balance problems, with the rear of his RB19 suffering from poor grip both when entering the corners and during traction. Starting with Max on the fifth row and Perez in thirteenth position was certainly a big advantage. However, the danger remained with Russell, who in the race pace simulation had shown that he was perfectly at ease with him, perhaps even better than Sainz.

The start is good, great start and Ferrari first and second, with Sainz and Leclerc. But as the laps go by, some things immediately catch the eye. The first is that Verstappen must have solved some of his problems that had troubled him over the weekend, because after quickly conquering eighth position he is traveling at the same pace as those leading the race, remaining ten seconds from the lead. From the pits they tell him not to worry that his race will start after the pit stops. The second thing that should worry Maranello is that Russell and also Hamilton seem to be traveling almost with the handbrake on behind the two Ferraris. From the pits they invite Leclerc not to stay too close to Sainz to wear out the tires less. Charles replies: “It’s Carlos who’s going too slow.”

The safety car takes care of changing the cards on the table. Unlucky pit stop for Leclerc who loses a few positions. He starts again with Sainz ahead of Verstappen (who did not change the tyres), Russell, Perez, Norris and Charles in sixth position, who however is immediately overtaken by Hamilton. The Mercedes appear much more spirited and determined when the race resumes. Russell attacks Max and overtakes him, getting dangerously close to Sainz, now marking him less than a second away, while Lewis gains one position after another, already coming within range of the leading pair. Behind, Leclerc reports the first engine temperature problems and from the wall they even advise him to slow down. The one-two dream dreamed of in the first laps already seems to have completely vanished. Sainz remains, but does not give excessive certainties. He drove a train of 4 cars, all attached to the rear of him, Russell, Norris and Hamilton. If the tire doesn’t hold up (the usual curse) there’s a big risk. Max disappeared from the top positions, sadly traveling at the back: the first laps were just a pious illusion created more by the slowness of the Ferrari (probably a tactic to conserve the tyres) than by his newfound competitiveness. Singapore is not for Red Bulls. Maybe there would be a need for a few more tracks like this so as not to let the world championship die of boredom.

The Virtual Safety Car revolutionizes the race again with less than twenty laps to go. Mercedes are looking for the wild card, they play everything to win, even if they risk a lot, because they go to the pits, change tires and give up positions, starting from fifth and sixth, with Russell and Hamilton. But it is immediately clear that they made the right choice, because they fly compared to all the others. It takes them nothing to get to the ribs of Leclerc who is traveling third, on the last step of the podium, and they pass him with negligible ease, they look like a copy of Max Verstappen in his Red Bull. And then they attack Norris and Sainz. And here Carlos does his masterpiece, getting glued behind by the trio who attack him in order to grant the Drs to Norris, so that he could defend himself from the faster Russell, the only one who could beat him, thus also taking advantage of their duel. Perfect strategy. In the brawl, Russell also hits the wall and gives up third place to his teammate Lewis Hamilton. It’s done, finally. And now? Off to Suzuka, Japan. And for once we agree with Vasseur. «Let’s enjoy this victory. But we didn’t become the strongest. We start from scratch.”