What a World Cup it will be for women’s Italy

The Women’s Soccer World Cup which begins on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand will be the fourth (out of nine editions overall) in the history of the Italian national team. The latest edition, the one played in France in 2019, coincided with the beginnings of a growth that is still continuing for the global movement. Italy was among the second tier teams – that is, those not yet competitive at the highest levels – who knew how to benefit the most. He made his debut in a win, as an underdog, against Australia; passed the groups, eliminated China in the round of 16 and was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Netherlands, who then reached the final.

In short, he made a great impression and his matches were broadcast live for the first time on the main Rai channels, reaching peaks of over 5 million viewers. Since then, football in Italy is also female. The impact of the National one has generated a new interest which in turn has fueled investments and reforms, with significant consequences on the whole movement. At a youth level, the number of female players in Italy has reached an all-time high (over 11,000), the Serie A championship is increasingly competitive and the last one was the first played by professional female athletes.

However, international football did not stop at the 2019 World Cup, and Italy realized this at the European Championships last summer. In a tournament with fewer participants (16 against 24) and a higher average level, the national team suffered a very heavy defeat (5-1) on their debut against France, which affected them for the rest of the tournament. They failed to win again: they drew against Iceland, lost against Belgium and were eliminated from the bottom of their group.

“Expectations were very high and perhaps even excessive. But I know what the value of this team is and I believe that more could have been done »said technical commissioner Milena Bertolini, who has remained in office according to her contract, which expires at the end of this year. Bertolini probably paid for the attachment to the group of players with whom she had not only played the World Cup in France, but who she had previously coached for many years, between her national team (she has been technical commissioner since 2017) and club teams.

A generational change was therefore necessary, as seen in the squads for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Compared to 2019, 13 out of 23 players have changed, while at last year’s European Championships the call-ups had been confirmed almost all en bloc.

Among the absences, we note above all that of Sara Gama, captain and central defender for a long time who had been with the national team since 2006. After learning of the exclusion, Gama had written on Instagram: «I have always had great respect for roles and, as a professional, I accept the choice of the technical commissioner, despite the bitterness of these difficult hours due to the methods and times with which this decision was communicated to me». Bertolini then explained: «It is my duty and responsibility to try to make the best decisions: Sara’s exclusion is mainly a technical, tactical and physical choice. Many young people are growing up and for the idea of ​​football that I want to bring to the World Cup I think there are players ahead of her».

Among the younger players, Annamaria Serturini and Giada Greggi, full-backs from Roma, the Italian champions, and Arianna Caruso, Juventus midfielder, will probably play a central role in these World Cups. They in particular will be added to the more experienced and well-known players such as Elisa Bartoli, Elena Linari, Manuela Giugliano, Cristiana Girelli, Barbara Bonansea and Valentina Giacinti. And although she has long been considered one of the best centre-backs in Italy, this will be the first World Cup for Cecilia Salvai, who missed both the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 European Championships with the exact same knee ligament injury.

Italy will start against Argentina on Monday morning, then play against Sweden on 29 July and against South Africa on 2 August, also in New Zealand. The top two in the group standings will qualify for the knockout stage. Sweden, who are third in the world rankings, are favorites for first place, while South Africa and Argentina are well within Italy’s reach. If they qualify for the next round as runners-up, they could meet the reigning champions United States in the round of 16, first in the world rankings and among the favorites to win.

– Read also: A significant sentence for women’s sport

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

