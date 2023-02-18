The former Juve defender in Cremona on the occasion of the memorial service for the player who died on 6 January

(LaPresse) «The first thought goes to Gianluca’s family. They have really been very hard days for everyone, but Gianluca would have certainly wanted a cheerful ceremony as has always been in his spirit ». He says it ciro ferrarain Cremona on the occasion of the Mass memory of Gianluca Vialli. “Many episodes come to mind. We spent a lot of time together. As opponents we’ve been busy‘ Enough, as teammates in the national team and with Juventus we have many wonderful and pleasant memories», adds Ferrara.

«The thing that distinguishes Luca, who was much stronger off the pitch than on the pitch, is his upbringing. This is the thing that perhaps surprised me pleasantly, a polite boy putting on always available to others, as only great captains can do. Luca, thank you for the journey we made together».