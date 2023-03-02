After the launch of the 730 model, the publication of the declaratory models ends with the Income models.

In particular, remaining on the subject of natural persons, the Revenue Agency, with the provision of 28 February 2023 prot. n. 55597/2023made it official PF 2023 income model to declare i income 2022.

While the rules and terms of presentation of the model have not changed (November 30th electronically) and the payment of taxes (June 30th o July 31st with surcharge) the same cannot be said for i IRPEF calculations which are affected by the mini-reform in force since 1 January 2022.

Let’s try to summarize these innovations both for private citizens and for businesses and self-employed workers.

What are the new IRPEF rates, the new brackets and the supplementary treatment

In calculating taxes, both on balance and on account, this year the following must be taken into account:

– new rates e new income tax brackets;

– new deductions per Work.

With regard to the first point, while the first rate is confirmed at 23% until 15.000 eurothe second rate Yes is lowered dal 27% al 25%; the third went from 38 to 35% including you i incomes up to 50,000 euroswhile i income above €50,000 are now taxed at 43%.

As regards, however, the deductions for workthe new amounts must be applied, namely:

– deductions for employee income: was raised €15,000 as the income limit in order to benefit from the maximum deduction for employee income equal to €1,880. There deduction due is increased 65 euros if the total income is between 25,001 euros and 35,000 euros;

– deductions for retirement income: was raised the income limit to be able to benefit from the maximum amount of the deduction for pension income equal to 1,955 euros is 8,500 euros. The deduction due is increased by 50 euros if the total income is between 25,001 and 29,000 euros;

– deductions for assimilated income and other income: was raised the income limit to be able to benefit from the maximum amount of the deduction for income assimilated to that of employment and other income equal to 1,265 euros is 5,500 euros. The deduction due is increased by 50 euros if the total income is between 11,001 and 17,000 euros.

It is also recalled that, with regard to the “tax wedge”, starting from 1 January 2022, the income limit to benefit from the supplementary treatment in the annual amount of 1,200 euros went from 28,000 euros to 15,000 euros.

The supplementary treatment is in any case recognized even if the total income is between 15,000 and 28,000 euros, but in the presence of some conditions.

What are the new rules for determining deductions for dependent children

Particular attention should also be paid to the new rules for determining deductions for dependent children.

In fact, with the debut, from 1 March 2022, of thesingle universal chequethe deductions for dependent children are due for the rest of the year (from March to December) only for certain categories of children.

In particular, from that date only the deduction of 950 euros remains in force for each child, including recognized children born out of wedlock, adopted or entrusted children, provided they are 21 years of age or older.

What’s new about deductions for charges and expenses and tax credits

Apart from the news regarding building bonuses, among which the lowering of the 60% of the deduction for the renovation of the facades (“face bonuses”), the other changes regarding tax deductions and credits are as follows:

– from 1 January 2022, for expenses incurred for interventions directly aimed at overcoming e all’elimination from the architectural barriers in existing buildings, a deduction from the gross tax of 75% of the expenditure limit calculated according to the type of building is due;

– young people up to the age of 31, with a total income not exceeding 15,493.71 euros, are granted a deduction, for a maximum amount of 2,000 euros, equal to 20% of the rent;

– for donations to institutions of the third sector a tax credit is recognized equal to 65% of the amount of the disbursements to be used in three equal annual installments. However, the amount of the tax credit cannot exceed 15% of the total income;

– a tax credit is provided for expenses incurred for theadapted physical activity to those who request it from 15 February 2023 to 15 March 2023 through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website;

– a tax credit is recognized for documented expenses relating to the installation of integrated storage systems in electricity production plants powered by renewable sources, even if they already exist and benefit from the incentives for metering on the spot. The credit is recognized to those who request it from 1 March 2023 to 30 March 2023 through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website;

– for donations in cash to ITS Academy a tax credit equal to 30% of the amount of the disbursements is recognized. The amount of the tax credit is equal to 60% if the disbursements are made in favor of the ITS Academy foundations operating in the provinces where the unemployment rate is higher than the national average. The tax credit can be used in three annual installments;

– for taxpayers who are in possession of the certificate issued by the portal managed by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (formerly the Ministry of Ecological Transition), it is possible to benefit from the tax credit due for donations aimed at the environmental remediation of public buildings and lands.

What’s new for executives dedicated to businesses and self-employed workers

A mention should also be made of the innovations affecting i paintings dedicated to business income e you self-employment.

Among the most important are the following:

– extension of the concession provided for i teachers and researchers who benefited from the regime on 31 December: part RE, a new code box is envisaged to allow self-employed workers who transferred their residence to Italy before 2020 and are beneficiaries of the regime envisaged for the return of teachers and researchers on 31 December 2019, to make use of the extension of the subsidy;

– deductibility to the normal value of expenses with subjects in non-cooperative states: in the RF and RG frameworks, specific increases and decreases have been inserted in order to take into account the rules, introduced by the 2023 Budget Law, relating to the deductibility of expenses and other negative components deriving from transactions, which had a concrete execution, occurred with resident companies or companies located in non-cooperative countries or territories for tax purposes.

– exclusion from the income of profits and retained earnings not yet distributed: also in this case it is a novelty provided for by the 2023 Budget Law. In particular, a new section XXV has been envisaged in the RQ framework dedicated to the exercise of the option for subjecting income taxes to substitute tax in order to to allow the exclusion from the formation of the income of the participant residing or located in the territory of the State, of the profits and profit reserves not yet distributed as at 1 January 2023, resulting from the financial statements of non-resident directly or indirectly participated subjects relating to the financial year ended in the tax period prior to the one in progress on 1 January 2022;

– income from buildingslocated in the areas affected by seismic events: under the RF framework, the extension, up to the 2022 tax year, of the exclusion of income from buildings located in areas affected by the 2016 earthquake from the formation of taxable income for IRPEF purposes was envisaged;

– new tax credits for companies: part RU provides for the indication of the data relating to the accrued amounts of the new tax credits introduced during the year 2022 (among these, we note the concessions recognized in favor of companies to deal with the energy crisis) and are The information requested in section IV has been updated with reference to Training 4.0 credits, Research, Development and Innovation and Investments in capital goods.

