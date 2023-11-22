Home » What Argentina’s newspaper says when it sees that Mexico qualified for the Copa América – El Futbolero México
The Mexican national team’s victory against Honduras has sparked a mix of reactions from various media outlets across Latin America. Upon seeing that Mexico qualified for the Copa América, Argentine newspaper El Futbolero expressed their thoughts on this development.

Meanwhile, Mexican fans were quick to celebrate their team’s success, but they also faced some mockery from Argentine fans. Diario Deportivo Récord reported on the banter between the two sets of supporters, highlighting the rivalry between the two football-loving nations.

In the midst of all this, REFORM pointed out that there is now a clear path for Mexico to go to the Copa América. This news has reignited the debate surrounding Mexico’s involvement in the tournament and the potential implications it may have for future competitions.

CONMEBOL, the governing body for South American football, also found itself at the center of controversy following Mexico’s qualification for the Copa América. El Futbolero México detailed the response from CONMEBOL and shed light on the heated discussions taking place within the football community.

Amidst all the excitement and controversy, it was announced that Colombian player Julián Quiñones had qualified for the Copa América-2024 with the Mexican national team. The news was covered by El Colombiano, illustrating the wide-reaching impact of Mexico’s qualification for the prestigious tournament.

As the football world continues to buzz with this development, stay updated on the latest coverage with a quick search on Google News.

