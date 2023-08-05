What Bo Svensson expects from Tom Krauss

There was one scene in the test match against FC St. Gallen, with which Tom Krauss would not only have thrilled the 300 or so spectators in the Salzburg AK stadium, but also sent a packed home arena into ecstasy. Shortly before the break, the new signing from FSV Mainz 05 took the ball off an opponent who was ready to score with a daring and skillful tackle in the six-yard box. Goals aside, it was the culmination of the Bundesliga club’s 4-1 win at the end of the week-long training camp and a move that Krauss showed why coach Bo Svensson was keen to have him in his squad.

The fact that Krauss otherwise did not achieve any major effects despite a large amount of running was negligible. After the intense days in Schladming, he walked on tired legs across a deep lawn that had been soggy from hours of rain. The bottom line, however, was that the new man in Styria showed that he would intensify the competition in Mainz midfield. That suits him personally, says the 22-year-old. “You get better through competition, I need it to develop myself. You have to perform in every practice, and when you don’t have competition you sometimes drop a few percentage points.”

Krauss is one of the three Rheinhessen signings who have one thing in common: they were all relegated last season. Merveille Papela from the second division, who was loaned to SV Sandhausen, and Sepp van den Berg and Krauß from the first division, who worked for FC Schalke. The latter was hit hardest by the failure. “I’m a Schalke fan through and through, it’s my heart’s club. And the fans there are just brutally good. That’s why it hurt so much,” he says.

Svensson convinced Krauss with his honesty

If Schalke had stayed in the league, they would have had to fulfill an obligation to buy Krauss, who was loaned out by RB Leipzig, and it goes without saying that the player would have liked to have stayed he would not go with the transition to the second division. After all, before his season in Gelsenkirchen he had already spent two years for 1.FC Nürnberg in the lower house – a conscious step back at the time because he wanted to play and the competition at his home club was overwhelming.

“As a young player you have to be able to reflect on that,” he says. Things didn’t go according to plan for the teams either at the “Club” or at Schalke. But Krauss was regularly on the pitch, played 63 second division and 31 first division games. “Without the time in Nuremberg, he wouldn’t be at the level he is today,” said Bo Svensson.

Krauss, who was scheduled to play as a six and eight, convinced the Mainz coach with “a few virtues that we would like to see: dynamism, presence and his will to influence the game”. Svensson, in turn, convinced Krauss with his honesty – not only by praising his qualities, but also openly naming the existing shortcomings. “I love it when people point out my weaknesses,” says Krauss. “You should tell me that, even in training. I don’t think it’s cool when you give praise and maybe think differently behind your back.”

He seems to agree with Svensson on the aspects where he needs to improve. “My strengths are playing against the ball. But if I win the ball, I have to play even more cleanly, be more controlled and not give it away so quickly,” he says, “one of many individual points”. Not least when it comes to goal threats, he has room for improvement; two hits in a league season should not remain the standard. Bo Svensson doesn’t seem to have any doubts that Krauss, who has a four-year contract (“It’s a long project, it’s also good for my head”) will improve as hoped. “He’s still a young player and he brings the right mentality to get better with us.”

There are photos of Tom Krauss in which he looks like Joshua Kimmich’s twin brother, who was separated at birth. The fact that he calls the national player an idol is due to his position, style of play and the fact that Kimmich’s professional career began at RB when Krauss played there as a young boy. The newcomer from Mainz has one thing ahead of his role model: he is the first native of Leipzig to play for the club in the first division.

This makes his entire family proud, which has been associated with football in the city for so long and so closely that they call it the “Krauß dynasty”. Great-grandfather Fritz was one of the best Saxon footballers and coached BSG Chemie Leipzig to the GDR championship in 1951; the team also included Tom Krauss’ maternal great-grandfather. Grandpa Roland first played for chemistry and then for Lok Leipzig and became European champion in 1965 with the GDR juniors. Father Holger switched from VfB Leipzig to Bayer Leverkusen in his youth and later played for Sachsen and Lok Leipzig, among others. The youngest scion now wants to live up to his genes in Mainz.

