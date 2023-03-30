Loading player

Since the summer of 2021, all matches in the Serie A men’s soccer championship have been broadcast exclusively by Dazn: an online streaming platform owned by a British group which in recent years, at least in Italy, has changed the way of watching football. football, first broadcast by pay television via satellite or digital terrestrial. At the same time, Dazn has been at the center of attacks and controversies for some technical disservices. The latest occurred at the beginning of January, when during Inter-Napoli and Udinese-Empoli many users had reported interruptions in transmissions: the government of Giorgia Meloni, who took office just over two months ago, had even summoned the leaders of the agency.

After that meeting Dazn had refunded the affected users and set up an automatic refund system in case of other problems. Furthermore, he had promised a series of technological investments, to solve the problems once and for all.

The investments were used for interventions that entered full force in the last weekend of Serie A, that of 18-19 March. Some concern technical aspects of the various components (networks, video player), others the creation of a network operations center (NOC, network operation center) in Italy, near Milan, dedicated only to the Italian market: an office manned by engineers and staff of an IT team (information technology) who must monitor the proper functioning of the processes and who can intervene immediately in the event of problems. Previously this task was carried out in the headquarters in Leeds, England: now Italy will have a dedicated additional structure.

Dazn entered the Italian market in 2018, purchasing the rights to Serie B football and three matches for each day of Serie A: already in this phase there were technical problems, with delays in transmission, temporary blocks (rebuffering) and occasional more important disruptions. In March 2021 he was awarded the rights to broadcast all of Serie A in the following three-year period, the current one (2021-2024). With the whole championship and the increase in contacts and customers, the technical problems have become more evident and their impact has amplified: over the months their frequency has decreased, however the 2022-23 season started with other disruptions.

In January, theCommunications Authority (Agcom) and the question has also become political, as demonstrated by the declarations of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and of that of Sport, Andrea Abodi, who asked for interventions and reassurances, as well as the establishment of a customer service based in Italy, so that user requests and complaints were collected by “human” personnel (previously we were dealing with a computer interface).

Dazn is a streaming platform, a pure OTT, acronym of over-the-top: this is how those services are defined that do not pass through cables or satellite signals but only through the internet, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video. Dazn is present in 200 different markets around the world and claims 15 million users: by company choice it has never communicated the number of subscribers in Italy, but its managing director Stefano Azzi has defined the Italian market as “one of the most important, in which we have come to stay”.

The transmission foresees that the video signal collected at the place of the events – or where the programs are recorded – is conveyed to the headquarters in the United Kingdom, where it is encoded, protected by encryption and distributed to the various national divisions through a dedicated network, the content delivery network (CDN). The first intervention to improve the effectiveness of transmission concerned the CDN, whose capacity, according to Dazn, has increased by 30 percent.

The video signal at this point is collected, as far as Italy is concerned, in 60 servers, these too increased and located in 44 different Italian locations. Servers are in fact computers that work in connection with each other, located in data centers that serve precisely the purpose of making information available to the end user. Those of Dazn, in Italy, are spread throughout the territory to be closer to the end user and to serve specific areas, avoiding overloads that could cause interruptions.

The end user watches programs through the Dazn app, on televisions, computers, consoles, tablets or mobile phones (moving viewing is on the rise and now represents 30 percent of the total). The app contains a video player, i.e. a program for viewing images: Dazn first relied on existing players, now it has created its own which, according to the company, reduces the rebufferingi.e. those momentary interruptions in which the “wheel” appears, and start-up times by 30 percent.

All this, at least in theory, should make the image acquisition and redistribution process stable (on which the slight delay of the live broadcasts compared to other transmission methods also depends), then there are a whole series of things that can go wrong, even outside the control of the platform, and limit or slow down transmission, even only for certain geographical areas or for users of a specific network operator.

The establishment of the NOC (the network operations center) in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, should serve to control everything in real time and optimize procedures. About ten people have been working there since the beginning of March. The center physically develops in two rooms near Dazn’s studios, is operational not only during events but seven days a week and joins the central one, which remains in England. Dazn, like all other similar platforms, collects an enormous amount of data through network structures and apps: properly studied and processed, they are essential for improving processes.

The NOC will use this data to assess based on what has happened in the past how many “resources” to allocate to a specific match, which can have widely varying audience sizes. Simplifying, his job is to define the amount of space in the cloud (a service that offers the management of large amounts of data through servers connected to each other) to keep available for the transmission of a particular event.

Mario Mella, technological director of Dazn Italia explains: «The resources in the cloud are not allocated statically, but are adjusted according to demand, according to the public, even in the running during an event». The platform, which relies on traditional international cloud distributors, such as Microsoft or Amazon, does not have a fixed “space”, but updates it in real time, and the information processed by the NOC should allow it to be done better.

The center then has screens connected to the networks of the four major fiber connection providers in Italy, to check for any problems of a single operator and to agree with this alternative solutions. Traffic detection tools also play an important role, which are used to identify any critical issues.

The quality of connections in Italy is on average poorer than in other European countries, both fixed and mobile, and there are still some areas with slow connections, especially far from inhabited centres, defined as white areas. For these contexts Dazn has developed two new signal coding systems for lower bandwidth consumption: one should allow viewing in HD using 2.7 MB per second (23 percent less than in the past), the other a viewing standard using 400 kB per second, for areas without fast connection.

On the one hand, the innovations want to respond to the criticisms and notes received from Agcom and the institutions, on the other they want to stabilize and normalize the situation in the coming months, in view of the call for the assignment of Serie A rights (from the 2024 season -25), which will last for five years: it could be released by Lega Serie A before the end of this season, and Dazn would like to renew the concession.

