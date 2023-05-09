«What do I fear about Inter? The ass. I go crazy for Leao»- breaking latest news

Of Monica Colombo

The actor, writer and radio host, a great AC Milan fan: «I started with Hateley’s team. I adored Donadoni and Baresi. Back to San Siro thanks to my children. If the Rossoneri beat Inter, they lift the Champions League. If Inter pass… Ancelotti wins”

Fabio Volo, let us immediately clarify the biggest of doubts. Do you support Milan or Brescia?



“Thanks for the question, so I’ll explain once and for all. As a child I was immediately for Milan, a passion passed on by a neighbor. Then growing up I started going to the Curva del Brescia».

Really…



“Yes, I have no half measures. So I confessed to one of the ultra bosses “look, I’m also rooting for Milan”».

Did he hit her?



«No, no, he replied that they were twinned with the Rossoneri, so the sympathy for Milan was fine. If the passion had been for Inter or Juve it would have been a problem».

Who are your childhood idols?



“I started with the team of Hateley, Wilkins, Blissett. I was still following Milan when president Farina was there. But do you know that the memory of when Berlusconi took over the company is still clear in my mind?».

Where was it?



“At the oratory. Rumors began to spread that a billionaire had bought the club.’

But you’ve started following the team back to the stadium recently, right?



«When I came to Milan to work, I stopped going to San Siro. Then two years ago I took my sons who are 8 and 10 years old, Gabriel and Sebastian, to the stadium. They had fun, and my passion was rekindled. Moral, I follow Milan even away from home ». See also Rivarolese unstoppable, another 3 points Sixth victory in a row and now the derby

Not an occasional fan, then.



«I find myself in the evening watching the debates on Telelombardia, see you… The truth is that since my dad had never taken me to the stadium, I wanted to share an experience with my children».

And now they also inform themselves?



«When they read the interview in which Mbappé said that in Italy he would only play for Milan, they went crazy. Then in my opinion they have fun in the stadium because they can drink Pepsi which is forbidden at home ».

So now you are concerned about Leao’s condition?





«I was watching the match against Lazio when Rafa stopped and asked for a change. The stadium went silent, you could hear the birds singing… Who knows, maybe the team finds unexpected energy from a misfortune, Saelemaekers makes the match of their life…».

His favorite player?



“I like everybody. Diaz when it’s daytime, Tonali who is everywhere, Calabria from Brescia like me, Theo a pleasure to see. More than anything else I like the owners, because to be honest when Pioli turns towards the bench it’s not that he finds all those resources that Simone Inzaghi has at his disposal. I was there in Bologna, with the reserves it’s a completely different team».

Did you have a player poster in your bedroom as a kid?



«No, but I had the flag and the hat with braids, the iconic one of the Gullit era. Like now I go crazy for Leao, at the time there was Donadoni that I liked. And then considering that I played as central defender, obviously I appreciated Baresi ». See also Many champions in search of glory There are also "Ellena's boys"

What do you fear about Inter?



“The ass. Holy shit, everyone who was in hibernation woke up. Bastoni and Barella are in great condition, Lukaku is also recovering. And I’m not mentioning Lautaro who is the strongest of all”.

How are you on the radio in terms of superstition?



“Then I’ll tell you this. The party of Radio Deejay in which of course we all have to participate. The schedule is still in progress because if Inter go to the final Nicola Savino and Alessandro Cattelan, who want to follow the team to Turkey, will perform at the party on Sunday evening. Otherwise, if Milan passes, I’ll go to Istanbul».

Would the apotheosis be meeting Ancelotti’s Real Madrid?



«If Milan win the Cup, I’m sure. If Inter qualify instead, Carletto triumphs».