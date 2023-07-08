What do we know about the fire in an RSA in Milan

Six people between the ages of 69 and 87 died, the causes are not yet clear and an investigation has been opened for multiple manslaughter

Shortly after one o’clock in the night between Thursday and Friday in Milan, a fire broke out in an RSA (welfare residence) which caused the death of six people who lived in the structure, five women and one man, aged between 69 and 87 years old. The aftermath of the fire has necessitated hospital treatment for a further 81 residents, two of whom are in serious condition. The causes of the fire have not yet been ascertained, but the Milan prosecutor’s office has so far excluded malicious liability and has opened an investigation into multiple manslaughter, for the moment without anyone under investigation.

The RSA where the fire occurred is known as the “Spouses’ Rest Home” and is located in via dei Cinquecento, near Corso Lodi, in the Corvetto district. The building has three floors and is divided into 12 nuclei, each with a specific welfare purpose (2 nuclei, for example, are dedicated to people with Alzheimer’s disease). It has beds to accommodate up to 210 people, but at the time of the fire there were about 160 inside, plus the staff of the structure (6 or 7 other people).

The fire started from a room on the first floor which housed two women, both dead. On Friday morning, during an inspection, prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said that “it can be said with certainty that the point of origin of the fire is located in a bed”. Several local newspapers have made some hypotheses on how it came about, based on the information collected on the spot and speaking with those who investigate: a short circuit and a lit cigarette inside the room have been hypothesized, but at the moment there are no confirmations. The two women who were in the room died in the fire, while the other four people reportedly died from smoke inhalation.

The fire brigade was called at 1.18pm and arrived at the scene 8 minutes later. It took them a few minutes to put out the fire, but then it took a few hours to evacuate all the guests of the facility, who in some cases were also very elderly people and people with walking problems. While waiting for help, to avoid inhaling the smoke, some guests broke the glass in the windows, which were probably blocked for safety reasons, or were helped by the firefighters.

For the moment, the guests of the Spouses’ Rest Home will be resettled in other RSAs in Milan.

Friday afternoon MilanoToday published the image of a communication found in the RSA structure which communicated the malfunction of the building’s smoke detection system, warning that for a certain period the presence of a fire safety officer would be required at night. It is not clear whether the malfunction in the system had already been restored on the night of the fire, but from the checks made by MilanoToday on site it seems that the security officer was actually present.

The Spouses’ Rest Home is owned by the Municipality of Milan and is managed by the Proges cooperative, which works in various areas of Italy in a few hundred structures, not only social and health care but also educational and mental health. The one in Milan mostly houses non self-sufficient elderly people who do not need specific hospital care.

Proges has not commented on some specific details on the night of the fire, such as the alleged malfunctions in the fire system. For the moment, the cooperative has thanked the rescuers and ensured collaboration both in the rescue operations and in the investigations.

