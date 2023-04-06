The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a narrow overtime victory against the injured Utah Jazz and are now officially in the play-in tournament. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 58 points but logged in heavy minutes in the 135-133 win. They currently sit at the seventh seed in the Western Conference and are set to face a crucial game tonight against the LA Clippers. They have won four games in a row and now await against their cross-town rival for the sixth seed. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and Ric Bucher discuss what the purple and gold’s four-game win streak says about them.



8 HOURS AGO・Speak For Yourself・4:21